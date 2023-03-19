Leitrim keep their dreams of promotion alive with late surge against Laois in Carrick-on-Shannon

After a battle royal, Leitrim managed to overcame Laois in Carrick-on-Shannon thanks to points late on from Mark Plunkett and Keith Beirne ('45').

The win keeps Andy Moran side's promotion hopes alive provided they defeat Sligo in their final Div 4 round game on Sunday next when the Yeats County has to journey to Carrick-on-Shannon.

It was a nip and tuck first half encounter after which a 13th minute Keith Beirne goal gave Leitrim a narrow interval 1 – 8 to 0 – 9 lead. Leitrim had a tonic second half start when Pearce Dolan gathered up a breaking ball from the throw-in and raced through a big gap in the Laois defence to fire an unstoppable shot off the butt of goalkeeper, Scott Osborne's left upright to the net.

However Laois responded in a very workman-like fashion to this early Leitrim strike and six unanswered points on the trot over the next 16 minutes to grab a minimum margin lead by the 51st minute. In this period Paul Kingston shot over twice for Laois and converted a free while Mark Barry, Brian Byrne and Sean O'Flynn chipped in with a point each.

But Leitrim, who hadn't scored for 20 minutes, found their rhythm again and took the lead with two Keith Byrne free tap overs. Then Paul Kingston got Laois level on 59 nine minutes when he split the Leitrim uprights.

Even though Paul Kingston tapped over two more Laois frees Leitrim finished stronger at the end with two Keith Beirne points – one from a free and one from a '45' – while sub Jack Heslin and Mark Plunkett add a point apiece.

SCORERS – Leitrim: K Beirne 1-7 5f, m, '45;' P Dolan 1-0; M Plunkett 0-2; D Wrynn, A Flynn, E Sweeney, S Quinn, & J Heslin 0-1 each. Laois: P Kingston 0-8 6f; M Barry 0-5 2f; E Lowry 0-2; E Carroll, B Byrne & S Flynn 0-1 each.

Leitrim – N O'Donnell; P Maguire, M Diffley, C Reynolds; A Reynolds, D Flynn, S Quinn; P Dolan, D Wrynn; D Rooney, M Plunkett, P Keaney; A Flynn, K Beirne, E Sweeney. Subs: J Heslin for Keaney (50); T Prior for Sweeney (58); J Rooney for D Flynn & B McNulty for D Rooney (61); C Farrell for A Reynolds (62).

Laois – S Osborne; S Greene, T Collins, R Pigott; S O'Flynn, M Timmons, B Byrne; K Lillis, D Larkin; K Swayne, P Kingston, P O'Sullivan; E Lowry, E O'Carroll, M Barry. Subs: Padraig for Swayne (54).