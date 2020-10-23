Leitrim GAA confirm Tipperary fixture to proceed despite absence of four players through positive Covid tests

Leitrim will definitely field a team in their Division 3 league game against Tipperary in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday even though two more of their players have tested positive for Covid-19.

Leitrim withdrew from their scheduled game against Down in Newry last weekend after a depleted squad voted not to travel due to concerns about the virus.

In a statement the Leitrim GAA Board reveal that the entire squad and the back-room personnel were all tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday night at the Centre of Excellence by Advanced Medical Services.

“As a result of this testing, two additional players have tested positive and have been ruled out of Sunday’s game. There are no close contact issues arising from these positive cases for the remainder of the panel that is available for Sunday.

“This brings to four the number of players that are unavailable this weekend due to Covid-19 issues. A number of other players, who had been ruled out of last weekend’s match with Down due to close contact issues, have since been cleared to return to the panel.

“We acknowledge the strenuous efforts of our medical staff and all associated with the panel in ensuring that this is the case by following all the correct procedures as laid down in line with GAA and HSE protocols.

“We look forward to Sunday’s encounter as we welcome Tipperary to Avantcard Pairc Seán MacDiarmada,” concluded the statement.

Tipperary need a draw from the game to secure their Division 3 status while Leitrim – who face Mayo in the Connacht championship on Sunday week at the same venue - have to win by at least six points and hope that Offaly are beaten by Derry to avoid the drop.

Read More

Online Editors