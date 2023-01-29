Leitrim claim commanding victory over Waterford in NFL Division 4

20 February 2022; Keith Beirne of Leitrim during the Allianz Football League Division 4 match between Leitrim and London at Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Despite Waterford's determined and impressive first half performance after which they led by a point, the Deise proved no match for a Leitrim outfit that came out for the second half with overwhelming fire power in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Aided by the breeze Waterford drew first blood when Conor Murray fisted over a second minute point. Leitrim responded well and grabbed an 0-2 lead over the next six minutes with Keith Beirne putting over two frees and adding a point from play.

After that Waterford turned the tables on Leitrim and gained a 0-3 advantage by the 29th minute thanks to four Brian Lynch points while Conor Murray and Shane Whelan-Barrett chipped in with a point apiece.

Before the interval Darragh Rooney hit back with two Leitrim points, to leave his side trailing Waterford by 0-7 to 0-8 at half-time. After the restart Leitrim built an 0-5 lead by the 43rd minute with Keith Beirne converting a Leitrim '45' and pointing two frees while Pearce Dolan got a point.

Waterford stemmed the Leitrim tide a little when Dermot Ryan shot over a well taken 41st minute point. But Leitrim surged once more and extended their lead by 2-15 to 0-9 margin during the next 18 minutes.

But Leitrim put in a storming finish with a goal and a point from Jack Heslin as well as another goal strike by sub Tom Prior plus a Keith Beirne point, which put Leitrim well on the way to gaining their first two Division 4 league points.

Scorers – Leitrim: K Beirne 1-11 6f, '45'; J Heslin 1-1, T Prior 1-0; D Rooney 0-3; P. Keaney 0-2 ; A Flynn, P Dolan 0-1 each. Waterford: B Lynch 0-4 f; C Murray 0-3; M Curray 0-2; S Whelan Barrett, D Ryan 0-1 each.

Leitrim: D Maxwell; P Maguire, M Diffley, C Reynolds; C Farrell, Casey, R O'Rourke; P Dolan, D Wrynn; D Rooney, J Heslin, A Flynn; E Sweeney, K Beirne, J Reynolds. Subs: T Prior for O'Rourke (HT); PKenaey for Flynn (52); M Plunkett for Sweeney (60); J Rooney for D. Rooney (62); T Quinn for Casey (66).

Waterford: A Beresford; L Fennel, B O'Brien, D Ó'Cathasaigh; D Corcoran, B Looby, J O'Sullivan; C Maguire, B Lynch; D Ryan, E McGrath-Butler, M Curry; C Murray, S. Whelan-Barrett, M Kiely. Subs: B Hynes for Maguire (HT); N McSweeney for McGrath-Butler (41); C O'Cuirin for O'Brien (43); D Fitzgerald for Whelan-Barrett (57).

Referee: E McFeely (Donegal).