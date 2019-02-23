Leitrim made it four wins from four thanks to a late Gary Plunkett point that saw them secure a 0-12 to 0-11 victory over Limerick in Kilmallock.

Leitrim beat Limerick to make it four wins for four after more injury-time heroics

The scores were level deep into injury time but Plunkett popped up with a stunning winning score to keep Leitrim’s perfect record intact.

Leitrim made a fine start to the game with Shane Moran, Domhnaill Flynn and Evan Sweeney helping them to an early 0-3 to 0-1 lead. Limerick responded through Jamie Lee and two excellent Cillian Fahy efforts. They went into the break two points to the good with Seamus O’Carroll and Colm McSweeney helping themselves to a point each.

Terry Hyland’s Leitrim were a different side in the second half with centre back Mark Plunkett and full back Paddy Maguire scoring to level the game early in the second half.

Leitrim were 0-11 to 0-9 ahead going into the closing stages only for Limerick to fight back to level the game for a fourth time.

However, victory went to Leitrim after Gary Plunkett took possession following a misplaced Limerick pass and sent over a stunning 40-metre effort to break the home side’s hearts.

Scorers – Limerick: J Lee 0-3, C McSweeney, C Fahy and S McSweeney (1f) 0-2 each, S O’Carroll and P Nash 0-1 each; Leitrim: D Flynn 0-3 (2f), S Moran, E Sweeney, D McGovern, M Plunkett, P Maguire, R Mulvey, D Moran, R O’Rourke (1f) and G Plunkett 0-1 each.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, G Noonan, P Maher; C McSweeney, I Corbett, G Browne; D Treacy, T Childs; A Enright, J Lee, P Nash; D Lyons, S O’Carroll, C Fahy. Subs: B Donovan for Enright (47), S McSweeney for Lyons (51), R Lynch for Lee (64), J Liston for Browne (67), K Daly for Nash (72).

Leitrim: D McKiernan; M McWeeney, P Maguire, A Flynn; S Quinn, M Plunkett, R Mulvey; S Moran, P Dolan; S McWeeney, D Flynn, D McGovern; D Rooney, E Sweeney, R O’Rourke. Subs: D Moran for McGovern (49), G Plunkett for Rooney (51), C McGloin for Dolan (56), E Mulligan for Sweeney (66), E Ward for Flynn (72).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).

