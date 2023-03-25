All my favourite sports columns start with an anecdote; a way to introduce the topic through the writer’s life experiences.

This is a column about Meath and Kildare – and I have nothing.

My own life experience has 12 years’ worth of playing for Dublin, yet we set off on this search for the essence of Meath and Kildare without so much as an amusing yarn.

Other than the 2010 game, when Meath destroyed us, there isn’t a standout memory. No seminal win. No classic for the ages. No turning point. No big row even.

That 2010 loss even faded quickly from the memory, because we recovered to get to an All-Ireland semi-final.

I’m not trying to twist the dagger here, but merely demonstrating how drastically things have changed.

There are Dublin footballers from the generation just behind me whose entire careers were, more or less, defined by Meath.

There are Dubs for whom the scars of 1991 have still yet to fully heal.

The same people left Croke Park certain of an All-Ireland in 1995 after beating Meath by 10 points in the Leinster final.

That was the dynamic. They were the benchmark.

Dublin players were chosen or discarded by managers for their suitability for Meath.

Pillar Caffrey, Dessie Farrell, Jim Gavin, Pat Gilroy. All of that generation were moulded by the Dublin/Meath rivalry and, to only a slightly lesser extent, with Kildare as well.

What happened next, I’ve yet to hear any enlightened theory. We obviously went in one direction, while Meath and Kildare plunged in the opposite.

Both seem stuck in permanent stasis. Never much better or much worse than the previous year.

Progress is hard, but look at Derry and Louth.

Sparkling examples of how it’s possible to make significant and quick gains; where the common ingredient, the initial stimulus, was the appointment of top-shelf managers.

Now, my strict guideline for assessing any county team from the outside is: never assume anything.

We don’t know whose decision it was for Meath to play against the wind after they won the toss in Navan last Saturday.

But it’s unlikely the players set up without a sweeper or any protection for their young full-back line of their own accord.

Read More

Not to overstate the point here, but with those two decisions, Meath surrendered any chance of winning the game before the ball was thrown in.

You had to admire Colm O’Rourke for his honesty in saying that whether Meath beat Dublin would ultimately determine if his reign is successful.

But it only makes last week’s episode all the more baffling.

Here, they had an opportunity that no Meath team has had in 35 years. The Dubs in Navan for a league game.

And what did they do? Any chance of laying down a marker went out on the wind with the first note of Amhrán na bhFiann.

You want to play against the wind? Fine. But keep it tight.

Don’t hurry the play. The onus is on Dublin to build a score. They have the wind. They must show the initiative.

Don’t commit too many players forward. Don’t turn the ball over.

Worst-case scenario: you do both of those things, don’t – repeat, don’t – leave your full-back line isolated with Dublin’s inside forwards.

There’s ambition and there’s taking risks – and then there’s playing Russian Roulette.

Dublin did nothing more complicated than get 13 players behind the ball. It slowed down the Meath attack, who kept sending runners forward.

Dublin sucked them in, turned them over and kicked the ball into the acres of space in front of their inside forwards.

Why were Meath so hasty?

If Dublin want to sit back, let them. They have the wind. The onus is on them to be more proactive.

Keep the ball. Slow down Dublin’s rate of scoring. Ideally, draw them out.

When Brian Fenton scored his first point, the TV cameras showed him taking the ball on the 65.

Expand Close Meath's Cathal Hickey in action against Killian O'Gara of Dublin during their Division 2 match in Navan. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Meath's Cathal Hickey in action against Killian O'Gara of Dublin during their Division 2 match in Navan. Photo: Sportsfile

It was a close-up shot. You couldn’t see much more of the pitch. You kept waiting for a Meath defender to come into frame.

By the time one did, the ball was over the bar. He’d run 40 metres.

It was incredible.

Only a couple of weeks before, Meath went to Owenbeg to play Derry, possibly, the best defensive team in the country – and on a sloppy, gusty night, kicked a rake of high ball in on top of their two inside forwards, who had markers and sweepers for company.

None of this is a criticism of the Meath players, because on the evidence of two games against Dublin and Derry, those players aren’t being given the best chance of winning due to the way they’re set up.

O’Rourke is either about to pull one of the great rope-a-dopes or Meath are in for a short summer.

Kildare are another curiosity.

Their goal against Limerick was their first in the league after six games. That’s a brutal return in Division 2.

Has any team submitted consecutive home performances as poor as Kildare’s against Cork and Derry?

You hear stories about the players doing laps of the Curragh to detect and build character, about hard training and cultivating a sense of identity.

Great. But then what?

What’s absolutely certain is Kildare are a much, much better group of players than they’re showing on the pitch, the scoreboard or the league table.

They seemed clueless last year in their set-up against Dublin in the Leinster final.

Like it was a shock that Dublin bombarded the inside line with ball, when they figured out there was no cover.

They had no response whatsoever for what Derry did to them in the first half in Newbridge a couple of weeks ago.

With Kildare, there seems to be no concession, no awareness even, of how the opposition will play, let alone any recourse when that causes problems.

Football has changed. If you’re not tactically astute, if you’re not aware of, and prepared for, most of the things the opposition are going to try and do, you’re effectively giving them a massive head start.

If you don’t have a Plan B or a Plan C if the game pans out differently from how you’d envisaged it, you’re only playing with half a deck.

There’s a reason teams defend and attack the way they do now. There’s a reason every game looks more or less the same, and it’s not because managers lack imagination.

All the data, reams of statistics and analysis, demonstrate the most efficient ways to play.

Nobody should be a mindless slave to those methods. By all means, challenge them. Innovate. Be ambitious.

But the likelihood that the next great tactical revolution in Gaelic football is going back to the way the game was played 30 years ago is zero.

That ship has sailed.