| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leinster’s sleeping giants, Meath and Kildare, are out of touch in the new era of football

Philly McMahon

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke Expand
Meath's Cathal Hickey in action against Killian O'Gara of Dublin during their Division 2 match in Navan. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke

Meath's Cathal Hickey in action against Killian O'Gara of Dublin during their Division 2 match in Navan. Photo: Sportsfile

Meath's Cathal Hickey in action against Killian O'Gara of Dublin during their Division 2 match in Navan. Photo: Sportsfile

/

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke

All my favourite sports columns start with an anecdote; a way to introduce the topic through the writer’s life experiences.

This is a column about Meath and Kildare – and I have nothing.

Most Watched

Privacy