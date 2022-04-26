It may look small and insignificant, but put enough of the small things together and they bulk up into something very significant.

Lower-ranked counties have known all about it for decades, working on the margins, usually without getting much attention unless they produce something unexpected.

Wicklow, Wexford and Louth did that in the opening round of the Leinster football championship. Louth’s win over Carlow came as no surprise but the margin of victory (5-10 to 0-10) did. Carlow are having a disappointing season but were hoping for a lot better than a 15-point trimming.

Louth recorded their highest goal tally in the Leinster Championship since beating Kildare 5-8 to 1-9 in 1957, a year they went on to win the All-Ireland title.

Coming after such a progressive National League campaign, where they were promoted to Division 2, the Wee County are confident that the upward graph will continue under Mickey Harte.

Wexford were ranked 30th of 32 after winning only two of seven games in Division 4, but refused to accept it as a true representation of their stature. Their optimism was vindicated as they beat an Offaly team considered unlucky to have been relegated from Division 2.

And then there was Wicklow, who had to cope with the departure of manager Colin Kelly midway through the league.

It was his first season, so you can imagine the bewilderment of the squad as they faced up to such a serious disruption. Unsurprisingly, Wicklow finished bottom of Division 3.

Alan Costello and Gary Duffy took over in a joint-capacity and while Wicklow had shown flashes throughout the campaign which suggested they were better than results indicated, few thought they would win last Sunday. Laois, who beat Wicklow by 12 points in the league, may have overdosed on that assumption too.

Wicklow players and management saw it differently and were rewarded with a spectacular win. Not only that but they shot 5-15, the county’s highest-ever score in the Leinster Championship.

So there you have it – Louth and Wicklow accumulating 10-25 between them and Wexford sinking much higher-ranked opposition. A great day for all three.

Now comes the difficult part, not only in terms of who they play but also in the scheduling. They face the three best teams in the province, Dublin, Kildare and Meath, next weekend. No two or three-week gap, as all other winners in Leinster and the other provinces enjoy.

Wexford play Dublin on Saturday, with Louth and Wicklow taking on Kildare and Meath respectively on Sunday.

Even allowing for Dublin’s decline, this is a massive step up for Wexford and they must take it on just six days after the first round.

Louth and Wicklow have an extra day to prepare. It’s a help, but here’s the question – why are three lower-ranked teams forced to play two championship games on successive weekends when all other winners in Leinster and the other three provinces have two or three-week breaks?

It might appear like a small matter but it’s not. Wexford wouldn’t have even thought about Dublin prior to last Sunday, but having delivered an against-the-odds win, they have a very short time to prepare for such a huge challenge.

Louth and Wicklow would have benefited from an extra week too.

There’s a two-week break between the quarter-finals and semi-finals and a further two weeks to the final. So why not a similar gap between the first round and quarter-finals?

That would involve either playing the first round on the weekend before last or having a one-week gap between the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The latter option would be fair to all as the four counties would have games on successive weekends, unlike what’s happening now.

Ulster and Connacht, two provinces with fewer games than Leinster, started on the weekend before last, thereby ensuring that winners got a minimum two-week lead-in to the next game.

Wexford, Wicklow and Louth are too busy preparing for the next weekend to complain about the timing but that doesn’t disguise the blatant unfairness. Three counties with a league ranking of 17th, 24th and 30th are handed a schedule that doesn’t apply to any of the top 16.

It’s yet another example of how the system militates against the lower-ranked. Surely, this is an area that should be of concern to the GPA. They are vociferous on many issues but tend to steer clear of fixture scheduling, even when they are clearly unfair as is the case here. Aren’t they supposed to represent everyone equally?

It’s not all about Cody and Shefflin

Talk of the week? Shefflin v Cody next Sunday. Whether in the printed word, broadcasts or podcasts, Kilkenny v Galway will be distilled into a tactical showdown between the pair.

If Galway win, the analysis will centre on how Shefflin outwitted the master. If Kilkenny win, it will be portrayed as a triumph for unrivalled experience over the rookie rival.

Even if the margin is one point, the assessments will be as predicted, since winning managers are always deemed to have called the correct tactics. TV pundits, backed up by graphics showing light and shade, tell you exactly why the winning manager was so smart and how his defeated counterpart messed up.

It’s mostly nonsense, of course. Managers play an important role but the vast majority of games are still won on the basis of how players perform the basics and how they read the game as it unfolds. Galway v Kilkenny will be no different, irrespective of the famous faces on the sideline.

Referees finally on hurling's handpass case

After years of largely ignoring the rule on handpassing in hurling, referees have been far more vigilant this year, especially in the early rounds of the championship.

Indeed, they could adopt an even harder line as unpunished ‘throwing’ is still quite common. But presumably, the hope is that it will self-correct. As players become more fearful of being penalised, they will make sure there’s a visible striking action with the hand when the sliotar is delivered.

We were repeatedly told over recent years that because referees are often behind the ball, it’s very difficult to adjudicate on the legality of a handpass. Quite true, but it had reached a ridiculous stage where the majority of deliveries were blatant throws but still went unpunished.

The clampdown will take a while longer to be fully effective but it will happen as players realise that gambling with the delivery risks the concession of a free. Hurling will be all the better for it.



