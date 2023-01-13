Leinster to consider making O’Byrne Cup knockout

Offaly's Anton Sullivan in action against Conor Tyrrell of Dublin during their O'Byrne Cup clash. Photo by: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A future O’Byrne Cup may have to become a knockout format after the failure of a third county to fulfil a fixture this week.

Carlow’s withdrawal from their outstanding group game against Laois, originally fixed for Wednesday night but then put off until the weekend, follows Louth and Kildare both pulling out of scheduled group games against Wexford and Westmeath respectively.

The Laois/Carlow clash, originally scheduled for Stradbally on Wednesday night, was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Leinster GAA had planned to re-fix the game for this weekend, but the provincial council issued a statement yesterday confirming that “due to Sigerson Cup commitments, injuries and sickness” Carlow were unable to fulfil the fixture.

This year’s competition had already been tarnished by the cancellation of two other midweek games, with Louth handing Wexford a walkover and Kildare following suit, claiming they were unable to fulfil their fixture in Westmeath.

Louth had already qualified for a semi-final against Offaly in Dundalk on Sunday while semi-final places were beyond both Kildare and Carlow prior to their withdrawals.

Leinster chief executive Michael Reynolds said the provincial body were “not happy” that the games were not played but there was nothing in regulation to allow for a penalty for any of the counties in these circumstances.

“It’s hard to believe we are discussing sanctions for a pre-season competition that is designed to give counties match practice instead of looking around for challenges themselves,” said Reynolds.

“In light of it, we may have to review our competition structure and look at knockout, though that would still take four dates. The current format requires five dates,” he said.

Provinces can’t start pre-season competitions prior to January 1 and with the leagues under way within weeks, windows of opportunity are scarce.

Offaly manager Liam Kearns took a firmer line after his side’s win over Dublin in Parnell Park on Wednesday night.

After the Faithful had sealed their place in Sunday’s semi-final against Louth, he suggested the Wee County’s withdrawal from the game in Wexford had “shot” the integrity of the competition.

Kearns said Offaly’s participation in two hard games in four days, compared to Louth resting up for the week, gives them a distinct advantage.

“To be honest with ya, I wouldn’t mind dropping out of the competition,” Kearns told Clubber, which streamed the game in Parnell Park. “We’ve had two hard games in four days. It will be a third in eight days and our opponents have been sitting at home for the whole week.

“They withdrew from a competition here, they didn’t fulfil their last fixture. That’s the integrity of the competition shot, as far as I’m concerned. If you enter a competition, you should have to fulfil your fixtures. They’re going to have a week of rest and we’ve had a very hard game here and four days later we’re supposed to play them, and I believe it’s on in Louth as well. As far as I’m concerned, no, it’s a game too much for us.

“If Louth went and played a match tonight in wherever they were supposed to play, then fair enough. We’d both be going out playing in four days’ time, having played a hard game in tough conditions but they didn’t.

“That means now that all the advantages are with Louth.”

Kerry native Kearns added that his squad had picked up “two or three fairly bad injuries” against Dublin.