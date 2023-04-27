Leinster SFC: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Dublin v Kildare

Dublin got their work done early against Laois in O'Moore Park last Sunday. The job looked oxo at the break. The Dubs ahead by 23 points.

They scored four goals and 30 points. They were hungry for more. They looked like a team where players were playing for their places. Happy to be in the first 15. And on the 26.

The return of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion has lifted the optimism around the city. And increased the strength-in-depth of the squad. As has Stephen Cluxton's comeback.

There was a real urgency about the Dublin display. Even when the result was hardening into cement, the Dublin players were still making the hard yards. In the Portlaoise rain.

Across at Netwatch Cullen Park, Kildare beat Oisín McConville's Wicklow by ten points. Last year, Kildare and Dublin were relegated to Division 2. The Dubs gained promotion, while the Lilywhites finished mid-table.

Kildare are managed by one of their favourite footballers, Glenn Ryan. The counties met in last year's Leinster final. Dublin won comfortably. In the first game of this year's League in January, Dublin pipped Kildare by a point in Croke Park.

What time is the throw-in?

The game throws-in Sunday at Croke Park (4pm).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on GAAGO.

What the coaches say:

Dessie Farrell (Dublin): “We played Kildare this year and we were hanging on at the end to get the result. And they beat us in the League last year. So I don't think there's too much between us. We face a massive challenge, but that is what we want.”

Glenn Ryan (Kildare): “The most important thing in the Championship is to get the win. And that's what we did against Wicklow. We have worked really hard to get ourselves right. But there are areas that we have to improve on, and playing Dublin we'll certainly have to improve on them.”

Predicted Score

Dublin 2-16 Kildare 0-14