Leinster SFC: Kildare and Longford go head to head again at O'Connor Park in their quarter-final replay
- First game ended Kildare 1-21 Longford 3-15
- Forty scores and ninety minutes couldn't seperate the sides
- The winner faces a semi-final date with Dublin
Follw all the action as it happens. Throw in at O'Connor park is 3 pm.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- Alan Brogan: 'One moment in Louth rout showed exactly what sets Dublin apart from their challengers'
- Struggling Lilies lucky to live to fight another day
- Penalty shoot-out could decide Kildare v Longford replay