Independentie
Search
Search
Saturday, 28 May 2022 | 16.2°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Close
Niall Scully of Dublin warms up before the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship final against Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
/
Sean OConnor
May 28 2022 02:50 PM
Dublin take on Kildare for the Leinster Senior Football Championship title at Croke Park.
Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up