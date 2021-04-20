Leinster SFC 2021 draw: Dublin to face Wicklow or Wexford in Delaney Cup opener

Dublin's Paul Mannion with the Delaney Cup at a sparse Croke Park after last year’s 13-point Leinster final win over Meath. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin's All-Ireland SFC defence will begin with a clash against either Wicklow or Wexford following this morning’s draw for the Leinster SFC.

Davy Burke’s Wicklow side twice beat Wexford in the space of a week last year to clinch promotion from Division 4 of the League and make the Leinster quarter-final.

That match is scheduled to be in a venue other than Croke Park, although Leinster Council chairman Pat Teehan, who conducted the draw on RTÉ radio, said the dates and venues were still to be confirmed.

Only the first round ties, of which there are three, and the quarter-finals were picked out this morning, with a subsequent draw to take place after the last four teams are known.

Meath, provincial finalists last year, will start their 2021 Leinster campaign against Carlow or Longford while Kildare will meet Offaly or Mickey Harte’s Louth.

Laois, the other provincial semi-finalist in 2020 and so like Dublin, Meath and Kildare, granted direct access to the last four this year, will play Westmeath in the tastiest tie of the round.

Teehan would not be drawn as to where the subsequent semi-finals will be played, with speculation already indicating they will also be staged outside GAA HQ – their traditional venue in recent years.

The Leinster final, in which Dublin are widely expected to make it a 16th title in 17 years, is slated to be played on the weekend of July 31/September 1.

LEINSTER SFC 2021 DRAW

First round

Offaly v Louth

Wicklow v Wexford

Carlow v Longford

Quarter-final

Kildare v Offaly/Louth

Dublin v Wicklow/Wexford

Laois v Westmeath

Meath v Carlow/Longford

Times and dates TBC

Online Editors