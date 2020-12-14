Leinster MFC: Offaly 2-9 Wicklow 0-9

The Faithful didn’t have it their own way but powered home late on, with a Cormac Egan goal in the 57th minute putting the game to bed (stock photo)

Offaly have set themselves up with Kildare for a Leinster MFC semi-final after they finally edged past Wicklow on Saturday.

The Faithful didn't have it their own way but powered home late on, with a Cormac Egan goal in the 57th minute putting the game to bed.

SCORERS - Offaly: J Guing 0-4; C Egan, A Egan 1-1 each; K O'Neill 0-3. Wicklow: E Doyle 0-7 (6f); T Keogh, L O'Neill 0-1 each.

OFFALY - D Dunican; D Finneran, T Hyland, C Conroy; D Dempsey, C Ryan, G O'Meara; J Furlong, H Plunkett; M Dalton, A Egan, P Robbins; J Guing, K O'Neill, C Egan. Subs: J Bergin for Plunkett (51), S Finneran for A Egan (51), P Taaffe for Hyland (51), L Myer for C Egan (59).

WICKLOW - J Sargent; M Nolan, L O'Brien, A Brennan; N Sheridan, L O'Neill, M O'Rourke; D Cooney, J Kirwan; C Baker, J Pendergast, F Treacy; T Keogh, E Doyle, JP Nolan. Subs: C Fee for Brennan (50).

Ref - Gary Hurley (Westmeath).

Indo Sport