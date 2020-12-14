Leinster MFC: Meath 3-11 Westmeath 0-7

Goals from John McDonagh and Ruairi Kinsella in the final 10 minutes fired Meath to a semi-final clash with Laois (stock photo)

Goals from John McDonagh and Ruairi Kinsella in the final 10 minutes fired Meath to a semi-final clash with Laois

Leading 1-2 to 0-0 lead after 10 minutes, their win was made harder as Westmeath brought it to within three at half-time, 1-5 to 0-5.

Scorers - Meath: J McDonagh, R Kinsella 1-2 each; E Frayne 0-4 (2f); A Murphy 1-0; A Bowden 0-2; C Caulfield 0-1. Westmeath: D McCartan 0-3 (3f); S Baker 0-2; S Leech (f), M Moffat 0-1 each.

Meath - B Hogan; B Moran, L Kelly, B Donnelly; S O'Donoghue, O Kelly, C Caulfield; S Emmanuel, C Gray; J McDonagh, R Kinsella, M Coffey; A Bowden, E Frayne, A Murphy. Subs: T Corbett for L Kelly (16), L Stafford for Coffey (42), O Keogh for Bowden (54), C Smith for Caulfield (59).

Westmeath - J Mulkearns; D Scahill, T Cloonan, S Smyth; P Quinn, T Kelleher, J Costello; T Conteh, D Murtagh; S Leech, S Baker, W Kirby; B Cooney, M Moffat, D McCartan. Subs: M Lynam for Scahill (35), D McWade for Conteh (35), C Cruise for Kirby (42), O McNamara for Murtagh (47), P Peirson for McCartan (56).

Ref - C Dwyer (Offaly).

