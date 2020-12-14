Leinster MFC: Laois 2-14 Carlow 0-5

Colin Dunne was the star of the show with the Arles Killeen man notching 1-6 (stock image)

Laois made light work of Carlow on Saturday as they advanced to a semi-final meeting with Meath.

Colin Dunne was the star of the show with the Arles Killeen man notching 1-6.

The O'Moore County set out their stall early and led 1-3 to 0-0 after just five minutes with Conor Heffernan finding the net. By the 12th minute, the game was all but put to bed as Dunne grabbed their second goal. Oisin Dillon grabbed Carlow's first score on 13 minutes but Laois went in 12 points up at the break and eased home from there.

Scorers - Laois: C Dunne 1-6 (f, 1m); C Kelly 0-3; C Heffernan 1-0; K O'Donnell 0-2 (f, 1 '45); R Meredith, S Fitzpatrick, K Lawlor 0-1 each. Carlow: B McMahon 0-2 (2f); O Dillon, C O'Neill, R Quinlan 0-1 each.

