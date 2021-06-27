Leinster gives us a glimpse of the future

The championship is on. After an enjoyable Allianz League, we are now back to the slaughter of the innocents, though after yesterday at least today’s fare is for the most part a battle among equals.

The three Leinster championship matches offer a hint of the future as there are six counties involved who would profit greatly from a stream of competitive matches over the summer. Longford play Carlow, while Wicklow meet Wexford and Offaly against Louth is probably the tie of the round.

Imagine these, and others like Leitrim, Sligo, Limerick, Waterford, Antrim and a few more, playing each other in the summer every year with the top two or four moving into the All-Ireland series proper. This sort of format could improve standards, create greater interest in younger players and give the best of enjoyment to spectators.

Instead, we have provincial championships and by this evening there will be seven counties who won`t have another match until God knows when. This format is designed to kill the game in many counties and not with kindness either.

Worse still is the indifference of their own county boards, who never seem to question anything. It’s like they are part of some type of communist party where they slavishly follow old rules.

After the revolution, things will be different. Hopefully we won’t need a Che Guevara type leader, with long hair, sandals and a beard, but somebody with a nice suit sitting in a bright office with Uachtaráin on the door.

The biggest match of the day is Donegal against Down, but the best match will probably be Offaly against Louth. Two promoted teams going for the big kill. Offaly are going up to the second division while Mickey Harte has had the first year bounce in Louth, with promotion to Division 3. Harte also missed the rout of Killarney when Tyrone were hammered by Kerry. His departure now seems timely. He might even have thought, “there but for the grace of God go I”.

In normal times, whatever that means, Newry would be heaving today. There will be a small crowd but that does not necessarily dilute the atmosphere. Think back to the Galway-Monaghan relegation battle in Clones a few weeks ago which went to extra-time. Even allowing for the fact that Monaghan people make a lot of noise, the place was rocking and rolling with drama heaped upon drama, made complete by the suspended Monaghan manager ‘Banty’ McEnaney making an entrance on to the field.

He was quite entitled to be there as a spectator, even if he is barred from having anything to do with the team. Just as well he has no mobile phone or people might think he could have been making switches from the terrace. That would never happen.

With the shirt Banty was wearing that day there was no chance to maintain a low profile. Certainly it was not the type you would see hung up on a peg in a dressing room before a junior B match, and not the sort either you would associate with one of the drapers in downtown Carrickmacross.

The more innocent explanation is that because of all the stress he endured, as part of the suspension, the Monaghan County Board sent Banty off to St Lucia, the Seychelles or the Maldives to relax and get re-energised. Looks to have worked too, but I hope he did not bring home a similar shirt as a present for all the members of the panel.

Anyway, back to Newry. I’m not big into statistics, like Mark Twain said, there are lies, damned lies and statistics, but it is interesting to see the total number of points scored by Donegal in their three league games in the group. That total is 60, while Down scored only 41. It definitely tells a tale, even if Down ran up a score of 2-19 against Laois in the relegation match. That is the sort of total that good teams are regularly getting now.

Whether this is a general trend towards attack or a temporary apparition will be clear over the next few weeks. However, it does reflect the fact that you need a total of 20 points or more to win a game. Obviously a couple of goals in every game would help, but Down were good for neither goals nor points against Meath, Mayo or Westmeath.

As I have written before, I never saw a worse performance from a Down team than against Meath. The obsession with a massed defence was always going to be self-defeating, that ship has sailed. And having the likes of Barry O’Hagan and Caolan Mooney up and down the field like marathon runners when they should be operating from midfield forward is not the best use of your assets.

The culture of Down is to attack, even if Paddy Tally would argue that you must cut your cloth to suit. For Down players, the comparison with previous greats is odious, but we all do it anyway.

Yet Down forwards of the 1960s, like the great half-forward line of Seán O’Neill, James McCartan and Paddy Doherty, inspired two generations. Then there was Colm

McAlarney and O’Neill again before the torch was carried on by Greg Blaney, ‘Wee’ James McCartan and Mickey Linden. The point is that Down players are brought up on that lineage, to be skilful attackers, it is part of their DNA, their culture.

Perhaps the hurler on the ditch sees only a small part of the big picture. Maybe the free scoring forward factory in Down was closed down years ago, but if you don’t try then there is no chance of future inspiration. As Charlie Chaplin said, “you’ll never find a rainbow if you’re looking down”.

Donegal, on the other hand, are fighting their own demons. They were the masters of defence for many years, and all of it cannot be blamed on Jim McGuinness. Even with a lot of talent, they have tended to be very conservative, so conservative they might even vote for Boris Johnson.

Last year they were brilliant against Armagh in the Ulster semi-final and awful against Cavan in the final. This year there has been a mix — good at chasing down leads against Monaghan and Armagh, but when faced by Dublin they sat deep and paid the price.

If you checked the Donegal stats for players you would probably find that a lot of their middle third have a huge amount of possession, but that is another one of those useless statistics. An old man in a wheelchair sitting in the middle of the pitch could get 20 possessions per game with Donegal, take a hand pass, give a hand pass. Going nowhere.

So the dilemma for Donegal is to use the ball they harvest. Another big issue is to teach players to mark individually, rather than relying on somebody else to take them out of trouble when their man beats them. The art of marking has declined and Donegal have suffered for that. With Neil McGee on his last legs, there is no replacement for someone who got his body in and broke the ball away. That is as much an art as kicking points.

Donegal are fourth favourites, behind Dublin, Kerry and Mayo, in the betting for the All-Ireland, so they deserve to be critically analysed, particularly as they have a big panel of very good footballers. This year the reliance on Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Paddy McBrearty must end if Donegal are to make progress. This means a group which includes Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Oisín Gallen, Michael Langan and Ciarán Thompson must show that they are more than nice players. They have to show some steel.

This is a match I think Donegal will win, perhaps fairly easily. I also think they will win Ulster, but I will reserve judgement about bigger fish until they are thrown into a deeper pool.