| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leinster gives us a glimpse of the future

Colm O'Rourke

Donegal ‘s lesser lights will have to step up to the mark if they are to be considered as serious contenders

Donegal need the likes of Michael Langan to step up to the mark. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Barry O'Hagan Expand

Close

Donegal need the likes of Michael Langan to step up to the mark. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donegal need the likes of Michael Langan to step up to the mark. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Barry O'Hagan

Barry O'Hagan

/

Donegal need the likes of Michael Langan to step up to the mark. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The championship is on. After an enjoyable Allianz League, we are now back to the slaughter of the innocents, though after yesterday at least today’s fare is for the most part a battle among equals.

The three Leinster championship matches offer a hint of the future as there are six counties involved who would profit greatly from a stream of competitive matches over the summer. Longford play Carlow, while Wicklow meet Wexford and Offaly against Louth is probably the tie of the round.

Imagine these, and others like Leitrim, Sligo, Limerick, Waterford, Antrim and a few more, playing each other in the summer every year with the top two or four moving into the All-Ireland series proper. This sort of format could improve standards, create greater interest in younger players and give the best of enjoyment to spectators.

More On Donegal GAA

Most Watched

Privacy