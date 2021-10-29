Leinster chief Teehan seeks more simplicity to Official Guide’s championship rules

Pat Teehan: "While the provincial system has flaws it also has served us well and we must be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater.” Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan has called for change to the level of detail in the Official Guide relating to championship structures because of the difficulty it leaves in dealing with defects that may arise.

As it stands, some 12 pages on the Official Guide are devoted to championship structures, five on the senior championship alone, outlining every element of the competitions from venues to draws.

By contrast, Teehan points out, there is just one paragraph relating to the National League competitions which allows for regulations governing the composition, timing, promotion, relegation, play-offs and all other matters pertaining to them be decided by Central Council, on the advice of the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

It is Teehan’s belief that there is an easier way and as a member of the GAA’s Rules Advisory Group he is actively pushing for it.

Any change to a championship format, however small it is, requires a Congress decision, by contrast to the leagues which can be changed at Central Council.

“Unfortunately, in efforts to change our championship structures we are curtailed by the level of detail, which we have traditionally included in the Official Guide,” he said. “At present there are 12 pages in the Official Guide concerning our inter-county championship and five of those are in relation to the senior football championship. Contrast that to the national leagues, which are governed by one paragraph.

“Would extracting items such as, defining the format of provincial championships, scheduling of games, venues, promotion and relegation, qualifying for knockout stages etc from the Official Guide and dealing with them in a manner similar to what we do with our national leagues, not better serve us? Teehan asked.

“I believe if such a system were in place we may well have been able to avoid displaying our differences in public over the past number of weeks and have reached satisfactory compromise in most of the issues raised.”

Teehan cited Donegal’s push three years ago to prevent Croke Park being used as a home venue by a competing county in the now defunct ‘Super 8s’ or All-Ireland football quarter-final series as an example of detail with championship rules being prohibitive.

The logic behind the motion was to deny Dublin the opportunity to play two Croke Park games in the series as Dublin, because of crowd accommodation, would nominate Croke Park as their home venue while Croke Park was already stipulated as the venue for the ‘neutral’ round.

The Donegal motion was heavily defeated in 2019 but at Congress 12 months on, it was decided to give CCCC the flexibility to fix the neutral round at a venue other than Croke Park, arriving at much the same place as Donegal ultimately wanted to go a year earlier.

Donegal had raised this issue prior to the 2018 ‘Super 8s’ but, as Teehan pointed out, it still took almost two years to resolve.

“It took until the following Congress (2019) before a motion could be put and when the wording of that motion was deemed flawed it took a further 12 months before the rule was changed and resulted in a lot of unnecessary commentary,” he said.

“As it stands, if a motion is passed at Congress in relation to championships and clear defects emerge which are relatively simple to remedy, then we are curtailed by having to wait until the following Congress to elicit change,” he stated.

“While the Official Guide plays a crucial role in ensuring we run our affairs in an efficient and effective manner, it can also cause unintended problems and this is one we also need to have a conversation about.”

He also feels that a Leinster round robin, with two groups stipulated in proposal ‘B’ which didn’t get a 60pc majority on Saturday, would be better served with three groups in the province and that the flexibility he is calling for would be able to address an issue like that.

Teehan is supportive of change to the championship structures, describing it as “necessary,” even changes to the current provincial championship structures.

“We must ensure that in as far as possible it is an improvement across the board – and if that means changing the provincial championship structure, we should be open to considering that.”

But it comes with a caveat from him that the provincial championships have thrown up a far greater spread of winners than the All-Ireland has.

“While the provincial system has flaws it also has served us well and we must be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” he warned.

“In all, only 19 counties have ever won an All-Ireland senior football title and nine of those have not won one in over 70 years. Contrast that with 30 counties winning provincial titles, 22 of which have won a provincial title in the last 30 years.

“So we must be careful not to dilute the value of those successes – we can do that by ensuring a link between the provincial and All-Ireland series.”