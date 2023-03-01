Legendary All-Ireland final referee Jimmy Hatton dies at 88

Left to right - Jimmy Hatton (referee), Paddy Barry (Cork captain) and Michael Collins (Wexford captain) pictured ahead of the All-Ireland Senior hurling final in Croke Park, September 6, 1970. (Image: GAA.ie)

Wicklow GAA is in mourning after the passing of legendary referee Jimmy Hatton at the age of 88.

The Kilcoole clubman took charge of 11 All-Ireland finals across both codes (five at senior level, three at minor, one at U-21, one at intermediate and one club) during his refereeing career with plenty of amazing feats accomplished along the way.

In 1966, Hatton refereed both the All-Ireland SFC and SHC finals (as well as the All-Ireland MFC final) while he also has the notable achievement of being the man in the middle for provincial football finals in Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster.

He also handled the first All-Ireland club SFC final between East Kerry and Bryansford (Down) in 1971 while he was an accomplished footballer and hurler in his playing days.

He won a Wicklow SFC medal with Kilcoole in 1954, an O'Byrne Cup with Wicklow in 1957 and a Leinster JHC title with the Garden men in 1964.

Hatton was also a selector when Wicklow won the Leinster JFC title in 1969 and a NHL Division 2 title in 1976.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.