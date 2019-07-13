Lee Keegan replaces Patrick Durcan as Mayo name starting 15 for Kerry clash
Lee Keegan will replace the injured Patrick Durcan for the Supers 8s Group 1 clash with Kerry in Killarney.
Following three qualifier wins in three weeks James Horan makes just one change to his team from last weekend's win over Galway with Keegan replacing Durcan.
This game is now sold out and there will be no tickets available outside the ground.
Mayo SF (v Kerry):
1. David Clarke - Ballina Stephenites
2. Chris Barrett - Belmullet
3. Brendan Harrison - Aghamore
4. Keith Higgins - Ballyhaunis
5. Lee Keegan - Westport
6. Colm Boyle - Davitts
7. Stephen Coen - Hollymount/Carramore
8. Donal Vaughan - Castlebar Mitchels
9. Aidan O’Shea - Breaffy(C)
10. Fionn McDonagh - Westport
11. Kevin McLoughlin - Knockmore
12. Jason Doherty - Burrishoole
13. Cillian O'Connor - Ballintubber
14. Darren Coen - Hollymount/Carramore
15. James Carr - Ardagh
