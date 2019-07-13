Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 13 July 2019

Lee Keegan replaces Patrick Durcan as Mayo name starting 15 for Kerry clash

Mayo's Lee Keegan. Photo: Sportsfile
Mayo's Lee Keegan. Photo: Sportsfile

Lee Keegan will replace the injured Patrick Durcan for the Supers 8s Group 1 clash with Kerry in Killarney.

Following three qualifier wins in three weeks James Horan makes just one change to his team from last weekend's win over Galway with Keegan replacing Durcan.

This game is now sold out and there will be no tickets available outside the ground.

Mayo SF (v Kerry):

1. David Clarke - Ballina Stephenites
2. Chris Barrett - Belmullet
3. Brendan Harrison - Aghamore
4. Keith Higgins - Ballyhaunis
5. Lee Keegan - Westport
6. Colm Boyle - Davitts
7. Stephen Coen - Hollymount/Carramore
8. Donal Vaughan - Castlebar Mitchels
9. Aidan O’Shea - Breaffy(C)
10. Fionn McDonagh - Westport
11. Kevin McLoughlin - Knockmore
12. Jason Doherty - Burrishoole
13. Cillian O'Connor - Ballintubber
14. Darren Coen - Hollymount/Carramore
15. James Carr - Ardagh

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw In Live: Epic Kilkenny-Cork battles, JJ Delaney on the Cats' chances and a look ahead to the semis

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport