Lee Keegan in the starting line-up for Mayo’s NFL Division 1 clash with Monaghan

Lee Keegan returns to the Mayo starting team as one of three changes for Sunday’s Allianz FL trip to face Monaghan in Clones.

Mayo’s most decorated All-Star and 2016 Footballer of the Year was also originally selected for last Sunday’s Division 1 opener against Donegal, only to cry off and be replaced by the returning Brendan Harrison.

Now, with Harrison retaining his berth in the full-back line, Keegan is listed at No 4 with skipper Stephen Coen switching from full-back to midfield.

James Horan also recalls Michael Plunkett at centre-back and Bryan Walsh at wing-forward. The three players making way are Donnacha McHugh and Conor Loftus, who both drop to the bench, and the luckless Tommy Conroy, whose season effectively ended on Tuesday night when he suffered an ACL injury while on Sigerson Cup duty with NUIG.

Last year’s captain, Aidan O’Shea, is again named among the subs after his influential second-half cameo in Markievicz Park last weekend.

MAYO (SF v Monaghan) – R Hennelly; B Harrison, P O’Hora, L Keegan; P Durcan, M Plunkett, E McLaughlin; C O’Shea, S Coen; F McDonagh, D O’Connor, B Walsh; A Orme, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue. Subs: R Byrne, D McHugh, S Callinan, R Keane, R Brickenden, A O’Shea, J Flynn, F Boland, C Loftus, P Towey, F Irwin.