Lee Keegan has no regrets despite Mayo-Dublin rivalry reigniting but finds it hard to get a ‘read’ on the teams

Mayo legend Lee Keegan: "Dublin will feel that if we can keep Mayo to 12 scores we’re going to win the game probably. So a lot of big question marks around both teams."

Once he made his mind up to walk away from football, he didn’t allow himself a look over the shoulder or a ‘what-if’. When he was with Mayo, he was all in. And now, ahead of a joust against Dublin, he’s all out. And happy with his choice.

“Actually, don’t have regret at all, to be honest,” Keegan says. “Of course, when I saw the Dublin game come up, I was dusting off the boots for a few minutes just for the fun. I’m just looking forward to seeing what happens.

“Even last Sunday (when Mayo played Galway), I thought maybe there might be something in me that would love to be playing, but not really, to be honest. I think I made peace with that last year when I made my decision.”

He insists that he’d be the first man to celebrate if Mayo were to go all the way this year. Dublin are a massive obstacle on Sunday, he agrees. But if they can jump that, the road ahead could open up.

“I have the week (after the All-Ireland final) booked off,” he laughs. “I will do a little Sergio Aguero celebration after Argentina won the World Cup ... or Jack Grealish! Again, it’s not a regret and you can apply that to any situation. At a certain stage, you will have to make a call, and I made the call.

“People might say it is too early. People might say it is right, and if Mayo do go on to get it, I would be happiest for a cohort of that group because I trooped with them for 11, 12, 13 years and I would never begrudge that.

“I always say you have to make a decision on what is best for you, and for me, I felt it was the right decision. So I always knew this could happen. When a new manager comes in, and you saw with the Jack O’Connor factor last year, there’s always a chance there could be a big kickback from the team, so will it happen? I hope it does.

“But they have a big test on Sunday, and that’s going to be one I look forward to, and if they get over it, then they are looking at a huge opportunity.”

On Sunday, Mayo will crave chaos; Dublin will want control.

“The best way I look at it is the ’21 game. (In) the first half Dublin absolutely blew us out of the water because we were just like sitting ducks. We didn’t know what was going on. They were structured, they were disciplined in what they were doing and that was completely flipped on its head in the second half. Before Dublin knew it, we were already back level and looking for extra-time and they never recovered from that.

“I think if Dublin learn from that game... there’s a number of guys still playing who were involved that day, so if Dublin are smart enough to recognise that, then I just find it hard to see how Mayo are going to get the edge on them.

“We were just discussing earlier that Mayo have really solid lines in terms of, I think, defence. Dublin are there for the taking if they (Mayo) want, but how much risk are Mayo willing to take when you have the likes of Con O’Callaghan, Ciarán Kilkenny? (Seán) Bugler has been playing brilliant football, do you just go all out and go for it, or do you just go with the structured stuff? I think those are the challenges which will be posing Kevin (McStay) a lot of problems this week.”

Keegan offers a multitude of areas that could decide the game. Mayo don’t score enough but believes Dublin have defensive question marks. He also feels that, unlike in his period when Dublin could call on top-class cavalry off the bench, the advantage now lies with Mayo. But he points out that they beat a Galway side without some of its star men at full mast.

Keegan also describes Mick Fitzsimons as one of the “all-time great defenders” but believes Mayo can get joy there. But it’s another Dublin back that could hold the key.

“For me, the biggest question is if Jack McCaffrey plays or not. You’re talking about a guy, off the cuff, he plays it as he sees it, as he wants to, so I think he’s a big, big cog in the machine that Dublin need. He brings that X-factor. We saw (it) again in the first half against Kildare in Croke Park. I’d love to see him play. I just think he brings something different.

“I think he’s going to be a huge cog for what Dublin are going to do at the weekend. I just think there are gaps there if we can exploit them. And I think equally Dublin will see that. They’ll feel that if we can keep Mayo to 12 scores, we’re going to win the game probably. So a lot of big question marks around both teams.

“That’s just the unknown with the football structure at the moment. It’s just hard to get a read on where teams are fully at.”