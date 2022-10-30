Lee Keegan coy on Mayo future as he celebrates Westport victory

Lee Keegan of Westport is congratulated after the Mayo County Senior Football Championship Final match between Ballina Stephenites and Westport at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Conor McKeown/Sportsfile

Five-time All-Star winner Lee Keegan says to see Westport win a senior championship for the first time in their history was without a doubt the greatest moment of his footballing career.

The 33-year-old who has still not giving a clear answer as to whether he will return to the county side next season under new manager Kevin McStay, says he will be focusing his entire attention on his club side’s run in the Connacht championship before he draws his attention to the Mayo senior squad.

“I’m being 100pc honest when I say I haven’t got a clue if I’m going to return (to Mayo) next season. That’s not me feeding you any bull or avoiding the conversation, I literally don’t know,” said Keegan.

“Of course to win an All-Ireland with Mayo is the goal, but it’s what comes with that. My career is about winning, it really is, but I still have a family at home to look after. I have two-young girls.

“I didn’t perform well today, I know that, but I don’t care because we won the cup. Trust me, it’s not because of the fear I won’t be playing or performing well that I won’t return to Mayo. I’ll play as long as I can, but I’m in a point of my life now where I have other priorities too.”

Keegan, whose Westport side captured their first Mayo championship yesterday afternoon in MacHale Park with a 1-9 to 1-6 win over Ballina Stephenites, also admits that the presence of McStay in the Mayo squad will only help the team to achieve the goal of an All-Ireland.

“Kevin can only be good for the group. Have I contacted him? Yes, but I didn’t go into too much detail, due to the fact he is a Ballina man,” Keegan jokes.

“All Kevin said is focus on club football and we’ll talk in a few weeks. All I want now is what’s best for the club and for this journey to keep going, because it is magical. Like look a days like this . . . they’re just amazing. It’s what it’s all about.”