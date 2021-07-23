Lee Keegan among key men passed fit as Mayo and Galway name teams for Connacht final

JAMES HORAN has made four changes to his Mayo team for Sunday’s Connacht SFC final while his opposite number, Pádraic Joyce, has made just one alteration to the Galway line-up for this unique battle of the western front in Croke Park.

Crucially, if the two announced ‘15s’ are to be taken at face value, key men in both camps have been passed fit to play.

Mayo recall Lee Keegan (shoulder) and Diarmuid O’Connor (hamstring) after their recent setbacks, while Galway skipper Shane Walsh would appear to have shaken off the latest hamstring injury that forced his exit during the closing stages of their semi-final win over Roscommon.

Injuries apart, Horan’s selection options for their last outing against Leitrim were dramatically curtailed by a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of the semi-final, but Mayo’s strength-in-depth was still evident in a record-equalling 24-point win.

Now, the holders have handed recalls to Robbie Hennelly in goals, Keegan at corner-back along with Bryan Walsh and O’Connor in the wing-forward positions. Walsh had been named to start against Leitrim but made way before throw-in.

The quartet losing out are ‘keeper Rory Byrne (who made his SFC baptism against Leitrim), Enda Hession, Jordan Flynn and Darren Coen, despite the latter’s 1-3 haul from play.

Meanwhile, with the jet-heeled Walsh available to play his usual roaming brief from full-forward, Joyce has made just the one change in his attack: Cathal Sweeney is named at No 12 at the expense of Finnian Ó Laoí, having replaced the same player in the concluding stages of the semi-final.

MAYO (SFC v Galway) – R Hennelly; L Keegan, P O’Hora, M Plunkett; P Durcan, O Mullin, S Coen; M Ruane, C Loftus; B Walsh, A O’Shea, D O’Connor; T Conroy, D McHale, R O’Donoghue.

GALWAY (SFC) – C Gleeson; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, L Silke; K Molloy, D McHugh, J Heaney; P Conroy, M Tierney; D Comer, P Cooke, C Sweeney; R Finnerty, S Walsh, P Kelly.