Dublin footballer Lee Gannon in attendance near AIG Headquarters at the unveiling of the new Dublin GAA jersey today. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Pat Gilroy will be part of Dublin football’s backroom team in 2023, it has been confirmed.

Speaking as Dublin launched their new jersey, All Star nominee Lee Gannon confirmed speculation that the 2011 All-Ireland winning manager will join forces with Dessie Farrell as the Dubs look to reclaim Sam Maguire in 2023.

“Dessie informed us two weeks ago that Pat would be joining up with us,” Gannon said.

“So it’s really exciting to have another Dublin stalwart back in with us and hopefully he can just push us on that extra little level to hopefully get that bit better and keep going forward. So yeah, Pat’s back in.”

Gilroy is credited with laying the foundations for Dublin’s recent dominance and more recently managed the county’s hurlers for a season in 2018. However, his role under Farrell is yet to be defined.

“To be fair Dessie’s great at keeping in contact with us on that level and even on a personal level he’s great too.

"But he just told us a few weeks ago that Pat would be joining up with the squad but there was no mention of a coaching capacity or a mindset capacity or whatever it would be, we don’t really know yet. So it still is very exciting now and I’d say in a week or two’s time we’ll find out.”

Dublin won a sixth All-Ireland on the spin in Farrell’s first season in charge but they have failed to reach those heights since, suffering relegation to Division Two this season before bowing out to Kerry in a gripping All-Ireland semi-final.

Farrell has since been handed a further two-year term and the acquisition of Gilroy comes after the news that Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey will return to the playing panel for 2023.