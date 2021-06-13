League round-up: From Munster champions to relegation - Tipp go down as Longford stay up in Division Three

Longford saved the best until last as they produced their strongest league display to retain their Division 3 status, and in doing so relegated Munster champions Tipperary to Division 4.

The decisive score came in the 49th minute when Dessie Reynolds found the back of the net. Tipp had been on top at that time and had drawn level one minute earlier through Pádraic Looram.

It was all Longford from then on as they added points through Oran Kenny, Rian Brady (two frees), David McGivney and Darragh Doherty. With Andrew Farrell colossal at full-back along with Iarla O’Sullivan and Darren Gallagher, Longford were solid throughout.

In a tight first half the sides were level three times. Tipp’s Conor Sweeney was accurate from frees while Dessie Reynolds, Rian Brady, Gallagher and Joe Hagan fired over Longford points and they were three ahead in the 26th minute. Tipp were dealt a blow in the 33rd minute when Michael Quinlivan was black-carded. Longford didn’t make full use but they still led at the break by 0-7 to 0-5.

Paudie Feehan and Gallagher (free) traded scores on the restart. Points from Shane Fahey and Looram drew the sides level in the 48th minute. The next score was to prove crucial – Reynolds’ goal for Longford when sub Oran Kenny followed up with a point Longford kicked on.

Scorers – Longford: D Reynolds 1-2; D Gallagher (2f, ’45), R Brady (2f) 0-3 each; J Hagan 0-2; D McGivney, O Kenny, D Doherty 0-1 each. Tipperary: C Sweeney 0-4 (4f); P Looram, K Fahey, S O’Brien, P Feehan, S O’Connor (f) 0-1 each.

Longford – P Collum 7; P Fox 6, A Farrell 9, CP Smyth 7; I O’Sullivan 8, M Quinn 6, I O’Sullivan 8; D McGivney 6, D Gallagher 8; J Hagan 7, K Diffley 7, D Reynolds 7; R Smyth 7, L Moran 6, R Brady 6. Subs: D Doherty 6 for Moran (h-t), O Kenny for R Smyth (53), D McElligott for Reynolds (66), P Lynn for Hagan (70).

Tipperary – E Comerford 6; S O’Connell 6, A Campbell 5, C O’Shaughnessy 6; P Looram 6, K Fahey 6, D Brennan 6; S O’Brien 5, P Feehan 6; C Bowe 5, J Kennedy 5, E Maloney 5; M Quinlivan 5, C Sweeney 6, P Ryan 5. Subs: J Feehan 5 for Campbell (12), B Fox for Ryan (43), S Foley for O’Brien (54), J Lonergan for Brennan (55), S O’Connor for Bowe (62), M O’Meara for Looram (62).

REF – S Mulhare (Laois)

Division Four semi-final: Antrim 1-15 Waterford 0-11

SUN-DRENCHED Dungarvan was treated to a chorus chanting “We are going up” as Antrim celebrated promotion to Division 3, thanks to a late goal from Odhran Eastwood that secured victory for the Saffrons.

All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, Enda McGinley, has guided them to the third tier in his first year in charge, saying: “I’m delighted for the players because they’ve had a couple of close shaves over the last couple of years. The effort during lockdown made it easy.”

He won’t get the chance to face former manager Mickey Harte in the Division 4 final, however. “I’ll be happy enough not to have to go up against Mickey Harte again to be honest!”

Waterford boss Shane Ronayne felt that Antrim midfielder Niall McKeever should have been sent off in the first half for a challenge on Jason Curry. “I’m not saying the guy went out maliciously but I think his studs were up and it warranted a red card.”

The visitors led 0-8 to 0-1 by the 26th minute as Eastwood got three points while Ruairi McCann converted two advanced marks. It took 25 minutes for Jason Curry to open Waterford’s account from a ’45. The Déise dominated the second quarter and reduced the deficit to five at half-time with Dylan Guiry and Dermot Ryan on target (0-9 to 0-4).

Waterford ’keeper Paudie Hunt made a spectacular diving save from Marc Jordan as Antrim stayed five in front at the second water break before Eastwood netted on 65 minutes.

SCORERS – Antrim: O Eastwood 1-5 (2f); R McCann 0-4 (2m); R Murray 0-3 (1f); C Stewart, P McBride, C Small 0-1 each. Waterford: J Curry 0-4 (2f, 1 ’45); J Gleeson 0-2; D Ryan, M Kiely, D Guiry, D Corcoran, M Cummins 0-1 each.

ANTRIM – L Mulholland 7; E McCabe 6, R Johnston 6, P Healy 6; D McAleese 5, J Laverty 6, M Jordan 7; N McKeever 7, C Stewart 7; R Murray 7, C Murray 6, P McBride 6; O Eastwood 8, R McCann 7, C Small 6. Subs: E Walsh 6 for McAleese (20), K Small 5 for R Murray (43), T McCann 5 for C Small (48), A Loughran for C Murray (63), J McAuley for Jordan (63), P Cunningham for Eastwood (71), J Crozier for McKeever (71).

WATERFORD – P Hunt 8; D Ó Cathasaigh 5, J Elsted 5, S Boyce 6; D Ryan 7, B Looby 6, M Curry 6; T Prendergast 6, J Curry 6; M Kiely 7, C Murray 5, D Hallinan 5; S Curry 5, D Guiry 6, D Corcoran 6. Subs: J Gleeson 6 for S Curry (43), A Jones 5 for Hallinan (46), M Cummins 6 for Boyce (50), S O’Meara for Guiry (62), D Fitzgerald for Kiely (68), C Maguire for J Curry (68), D Meehan for Ryan (68).

Ref – D Murnane (Cork)

Division Four shield: Wexford 2-15 Sligo 0-9

IN the hot temperatures at Portlaoise’s O’Moore Park, Wexford turned up the heat on a disappointing Sligo when recording a blistering 12-point win to seize the Allianz FL Division 4 Shield.

John Tubritt was untouchable, shooting six points from play, four of these coming in the one-sided second half. Also crucial for the Slaneysiders was Ben Brosnan’s 20th-minute goal – a fine finish that put his side 1-4 0-3 up.

Even with Brosnan having to leave the fray due to injury sustained when finding the net, Wexford remained an attacking force – with Kevin O’Grady and Seán Nolan also impressing.

Sligo showed some sparkle in the first half with Keelan Cawley spurning a goal chance – to add to his woe he picked up an injury that forced him off.

There was a short-lived kick from Sligo early in the second half but Wexford always carried the greater threat. Substitute Robbie Brooks saw his goal attempt turned over for a point by Sligo goalkeeper Eamonn Kilgannon, Tubritt might have goaled but opted for a point and Kevin O’Grady drilled a shot goalwards that went over for the second of his three points.

Against a Sligo side who faded, Wexford wrapped up proceedings with a goal from Liam Coleman, who hooked the ball home despite initially losing control of possession.

Scorers – Wexford: J Tubritt 0-6; B Brosnan, L Coleman 1-0 each; K O’Grady 0-3; S Nolan, M Furlong 0-2 each; R Brooks, M Rossiter (1f) 0-1 each. Sligo: N Murphy 0-4 (3f); S Carrabine 0-3 (1f, 1 ’45); R Óg Murphy, B Gorman (1m) 0-1 each.

Wexford – P Doyle 6; G Sheehan 6, M O’Connor 6, C Carthy 6; P Hughes 6, B Malone 7, M Furlong 7; L Coleman 7, D Waters 7; K O’Grady 8, B Brosnan 7, L O’Connor 7; J Tubritt 9, M Rossiter 7, S Nolan 7. Subs: R Brooks 6 for Brosnan (21), E Porter 5 for Carthy (44), D Brooks 5 for Doyle (54), T Byrne 5 for Rossiter (54), D Shanley for Nolan (61), N Hughes for Waters (61), S Ryan for Tubritt (70).

Sligo – E Kilgannon 6; JF Carr 5, E McGuinness 5, E Lyons 5; C McGovern 5, P Laffey 6, S Carrabine 7; D Cummins 5, P Kilcoyne 6; K Cawley 6, R Óg Murphy 5, M Gordon 5; P Naughton 5, N Murphy 7, C Lally 5. Subs: S Power 5 for Carr (33), D Conlon 5 for Cawley (34), G Gorman 5 for Lally (h-t), L Gaughan 4 for Naughton (50), B Gorman 5 for Óg Murphy (50), K Cawley 4 for Gordon (54), K McKenna 5 for McGovern (54), N Rooney for Carrabine (70).

Ref – D Hickey (Carlow)