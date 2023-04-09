League champions Mayo ambushed by Roscommon in defensive masterclass

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Roscommon 2-8 Mayo 0-10

Mayo's Jack Coyne is tackled by Roscommon's Diarmuid Murtagh, left, and Ben O'Carroll during the Connacht SFC quarter-final at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Colm Keys

It'll hurt for a few days and take a little bit of gloss from their hard-earned league title win last weekend.