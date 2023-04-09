League champions Mayo ambushed by Roscommon in defensive masterclass

It'll hurt for a few days and take a little bit of gloss from their hard-earned league title win last weekend.

But when the dust settles, the six-week reset Mayo now face may be the best thing to happen to them in an overall context.

They were poor here in MacHale Park, lacking real energy that has been the hallmark of their league campaign in the first half when they had the wind.

But they were always chasing a superbly set up Roscommon side that, not for the first time, has ambushed a Mayo team as league champions in Castlebar.

It only happened four years ago when they went on to win their last Connacht title and they also did it in 1970 and 2001. History has a habit of repeating itself.

Davy Burke has done a great job since his appointment late last year and they now have wins over Tyrone, Galway and Armagh in the league and this Mayo championship win.

Form good enough to be real contenders? They certainly won't fear Galway next time out in Dr Hyde Park.

It was a defensive masterclass for a lot of this quarter-final as they blocked the middle channel so efficiently, especially in the second half when Mayo did pick up but could find no way through the mass of bodies that Roscommon placed in that area.

In the chaos and congestion Roscommon thrived and were always able to strike on the break with Diarmuid Murtagh hitting four second half points, two from frees, to keep them ahead.

Enda Smith also played a vital leadership role while Conor Cox came on late to strike a valuable point.

Mayo, for sure, weren't themselves, but they played into Roscommon hands by continuously driving up the middle.

Murtagh actually got one of his points from play when Tommy Conroy, back in a championship side for the first time since the 2021 All-Ireland final, went for a gap that just wasn't there.

Ultimately, Roscommon set this win up with their first half endeavours as they led, having played into the wind, by 2-2 to 0-4.

They were slow and deliberate in everything they did in that first half, a clear effort to frustrate and run down the clock. Time was taken over kick-outs and picking themselves up off the floor.

It annoyed the home support in the 19,361 attendance but it was effective, taking the early sting out of Mayo.

The league champions created two first quarter goal chances. First a stray Dylan Ruane backpass put Roscommon under pressure and Ryan O'Donoghue had options either side of him.

He chose Conroy on his left but the pass was ever so slightly overcooked and it widened Conroy's angle to attack too much just four minutes in. His subsequent fisted effort for a point went wide.

Four minutes later a better chance presented itself, Aidan O'Shea getting a favourable touch on a Paddy Durcan delivery to put Stephen Coen in space.

Coen did everything right but his left-footed shot hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced back out.

Roscommon largely controlled the tempo after that, edging 0-2 to 0-1 clear by the 20th minute courtesy of two Diarmuid Murtagh frees.

Then their 24th minute penalty conversion by Enda Smith. Good work up the right flank saw Ciarán Murtagh and Niall Daly put in Ruane whose shot was blocked by Jordan Flynn. But in the follow up, David Murray was fouled.

Enda Smith's conversion put Roscommon 1-2 to 0-1 but it triggered a higher octane from Mayo and they put a lot of pressure on at the other end.

Durcan, Colm Reape from a free and then from a 45 which O'Shea forced brought them to within a point but they were hit by a second goal on 34 minutes, Donie Smith connecting well after Jack Carney had blocked Ciaran Lennon initially

Mayo did press in the third quarter and closed to within a point, 2-3 to 0-8, when O'Shea pointed after O'Donoghue put pressure on Conor Daly as he went to take a short kick-out.

But Murtagh brought relief from a free and then another points from play set up by Ben O'Carroll.

Mayo needed a goal to grasp the initiative from Roscommon but it never looked like coming.

Scorers - Roscommon: D Murtagh 0-6 (4fs), E Smith 1-1 (1-0 pen), D Smith 1-0, C Cox 0-1. Mayo: C Reape (1f, 1 45), R O'Donoghue(2fs), 0-2 each, C O'Connor, T Conroy, A O'Shea, D McHugh, P Durcan, M Ruane all 0-1 each.

Roscommon: C Carroll; D Murray, C Daly, B Stack; N Daly, E McCormack, C Hussey; E Smith, K Doyle; C Lennon, D Ruane, C Murtagh; D Smith, D Murtagh, B O'Carroll. Subs: C Cox for D Smith (59), R Hughes for Daly (67), N Kilroy for Ruane (69), C Connolly for O'Carroll 72); Temp C McKeon for Lennon (53-FT)

Mayo: C Reape; J Coyne, S Coen, D McHugh; E McLaughlin, C Loftus, P Durcan; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; T Conroy, A O'Shea, R O'Donoghue. Subs: D McHale for McDonagh (52), J Doherty for McLaughlin (62), C McStay for Flynn (62), C O'Connor for Ruane (69) Temp: C O'Connor for McHale (53-69).

Ref: N Mooney (Cavan)