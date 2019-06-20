Two goals in the final ten minutes from Diarmuid Connolly proved key as St Vincent’s edged Kilmacud Crokes by 2-12 to 0-15 in their Dublin AFL1 encounter at Páirc Naomh Uinsionn last night.

Two goals in the final ten minutes from Diarmuid Connolly proved key as St Vincent’s edged Kilmacud Crokes by 2-12 to 0-15 in their Dublin AFL1 encounter at Páirc Naomh Uinsionn last night.

Latest heroics show that Diarmuid Connolly is playing as well as ever - just not in a Dublin jersey

Kilmacud were the better team for the large part with points from Daras Mullin, Craig Dias and Dara Jones helping them to a 0-12 to 0-7 lead by the 42nd minute but the hosts launched a strong finish with Connolly’s goal in the 52nd minute the catalyst for their comeback.

Shane Carthy and Tomás Quinn points added momentum to the Vins challenge and Connolly’s second goal in added time after intercepting a David Nestor kick-out clinched their success.

Elsewhere, Lucan Sarsfields enjoyed their own comeback as they edged Na Fianna by 3-9 to 2-11.

AFL1: St Maur’s 1-13 Templeogue Synge Street 2-9; Lucan Sarsfields 3-9 Na Fianna 2-11; St Vincent’s 2-12 Kilmacud Crokes 0-15; Ballinteer St John’s 1-11 Ballymun Kickhams 0-12; Skerries Harps 0-7 Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-12; Cuala 0-10 St Brigid’s 1-11; St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 1-8 St Jude’s 1-7; Fingallians 0-10 Thomas Davis 0-12.

AFL2: Round Tower Clondalkin 1-11 Raheny 2-11; Naomh Fionnbarra 1-5 Castleknock 3-12; St Patrick’s Palmerstown 0-4 Scoil Uí Chonaill 3-12; Round Tower Lusk 3-17 St Sylvester’s 2-9; Naomh Olaf 1-9 Kilmacud Crokes 1-16; St Mary’s Saggart 2-6 Clontarf 2-16; Na Fianna 1-11 Naomh Mearnóg 2-13; Ballyboughal 1-13 Whitehall Colmcille 1-15.

GAA Newsletter

Herald Sport