Late Walsh and O'Flynn scores enough to seal second-half comeback win for Laois in Longford

Andrew Farrell of Longford with team-mate Patrick Fox in action against Gary Walsh of Laois. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Laois were made sweat before overcoming Longford in Pearse Park to set up a Leinster semi final date with Dublin on Sunday next. They trailed by six points in the first half to a lively home side but finished strongly with sub Sean O’Flynn scoring deep into six minutes of stoppage time to seal their passage after Gary Walsh had nudged them back in front as normal time elapsed.

They can thank goalkeeper Niall Corbet who made two crucial saves early in the second half when a goal, or two, would have put Longford in the driving seat. But manager Mike Quirke will be pleased to have got off the mark in what was their first outing, Longford having played Louth the previous week.

The home team took a three-point lead, 1-10 to 1-7, into the half time break having played the better football. They started livelier, boosted by a goal in the seventh minute from Dessie Reynolds, after initial spade work by Daniel Minmagh. The home team dominated around the middle of the field, hovering up possession, and their forwards showed an appetite that Laois struggled to match.

By the 15th minute they were good value for a six-point advantage, 1-5 to 0-2, with Minmagh, Connerton, the impressive wing back Iarla O’Sullivan and Rian Brady all pointing.

A 16th minute goal against the run of play brought Laois back into the game and helped inspire an improved period of play. Evan O’Carroll picked out Paul Kingston and he thundered though the middle before striking powerfully past Paddy Collum.

Donie McElligott, the Longford captain, responded immediately with the first of two opening half points, before Walsh from a free left Laois trailing by three points at the first water break.

They started to improve on the resumption, winning more ball off kick outs and with Kingston becoming a bigger influence. His 50m point from play in the 26th minute reduced the margin to a single point after Walsh scored from another free two minutes earlier.

From there to half time Longford dominated by outscoring Laois 0-4 to 0-1, and reopened a five-point lead before Walsh, who finished with 0-8, closed the first half scoring with a Laois free. One of those Longford scores came after they turned over ball in their own half and counter-attacked, the move ending with Brady kicking a rousing point.

Laois survived their two goal scares early on the resumption with McElligott first denied by Niall Corbett, and the Laois ‘keeper then making an even better stop as Reynolds looked set to score a second goal. Still, they continued to press and points by Reynolds and Minmagh, who followed up on the rebound from Reynolds’ goal chance, extended their lead to five points.

Bu they were made those goal as just after the second water break a mistake from a short kick-out by Paddy Collum led to Laois drawing level, Walsh getting his first from from play. With 15 minutes gone corner back Trevor Collins put Laois ahead for the first time, 1-13 to 1-12.

Longford suffered another blow on the hour when defender Patrick Fox was given a black card and sin binned, with Walsh nailing the free that resulted to open a two-point advantage. But Longford were not finished. Brady hit a free to break a long Laois scoring sequence and with four minutes left sub Joseph Hagan levelled the sides.

Laois held their nerve with the final two scores to claim a nervous victory.

SCORERS:

Laois: G Walsh 0-8 (0-7 fs); P Kingston 1-1; E O’Carroll, T Collins, S O’Flynn, R Munnelly (m), M Keogh, M Barry, J O’Loughlin 0-1.

Longford: R Brady 0-5 (0-3 fs), D Reynolds 1-1, D McElligott, D Minmagh 0-2, L Connerton, D Gallagher (f), I O’Sullivan, J Hagan 0-1.

TEAMS -

LAOIS - N Corbet; T Collins, M Timmons, B Byrne; E Buggie, S Lacey, R Pigott; D O’Reilly, J O’Loughlin; G Dillon, P Kingston, E Lowry; M Barry, E O’Carroll, G Walsh.

Subs: M Keogh for Lowry (hf); S O’Flynn for Lacey (42); R Munnelly for Barry (48); P O’Sullivan for Buggie (68); D Whelan for Walsh (73).

LONGFORD - P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; D McElligott, G Rogers, I O’Sullivan; D Gallagher, K Diffley; D Reynolds, R Brady,C Smyth; D Mimnagh, L Connerton, D Doherty.

Subs: J Hagan for Rogers (inj 51); Lynn for Reynolds (61); R Smyth for Doherty (63); L Hughes for O’Sullivan (70); L Moran for C Smyth (74).

REFEREE - S Hurson (Tyrone).

Online Editors