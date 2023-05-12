Late Thomas Tuffy point secures draw for Mayo against Sligo in Connacht MFC

Mayo 1-11 Sligo 1-11

Thomas Tuffy’s point in injury time secured a draw for an experimental Mayo side against Sligo in the final group game of the Connacht MFC.

Sligo lead 0-3 to 0-2 after five minutes as they came quickly out of the but Mayo would punish poor shooting from the Yeats County as they hit five without reply to lead by four with minutes of the first half to play.

A late rally from Sligo before half-time in which they hit three points without reply after not finding the target since the fifth minute saw them get within a point of Mayo but Fionnan Burke’s second effort of the half saw Mayo lead 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

Sligo drew back level with the hosts but Mayo would hit back at the end of the third quarter when Matthew Leonard was picked out with by an exquisite ball and finished into the net.

The Boys in Black responded well through Dara Mostyn and substitute Eamon O’Mahony finished off a great move down the field to fire past Evan Campbell in the Mayo goal and put Sligo a point ahead before Tuffy’s late leveller.

Mayo will now play Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final with the winners facing Galway in the final, while Sligo take on Leitrim in the provincial shield final.

Scorers – Mayo: Matthew Leonard 1-0, Fionnan Burke 0-2, Thomas Tuffy 0-2, Dara Neary 0-2 (1f), Matthew Leonard 0-1, Ryan Gibbons 0-1, Tiernan Egan, 0-1, Charlie Ginnelly 0-1, Darragh Beirne 0-1. Sligo:Aaron Lang 0-4f, Eamon O’Mahony 1-0, Dara Mostyn 0-3 (2f), Conor McDonagh 0-1, Eoin Tuffy 0-1, Jim Molloy 0-1, Conor McDonagh 0-1.

Mayo:Dylan O’Brien; Darragh McGovern, Seanie O’Reilly, Connall Breslin; Sean Walsh, Conor Jennings, Paddy Dunleavy; Tiernan Egan, Thomas Tuffy; Conor Nolan, Dara Neary, Conor Ryder; Fionnan Burke, Ryan Gibbons, Matthew Leonard. Subs:Luke Flatley (for Nolan 20), David Taylor (for Walsh 21 blood sub), James Lavelle (for McGovern HT), Darragh Beirne (for Gibbons 35), Evan Campbell (for O’Brien 52).

Sligo:James Cronin; Clyde Regan, Eamon Keane, Josh McHugh; Liam Higgins, Oran Harte, James Lavin; Conor Walsh, Eoin Tuffy; Dara Mostyn, Jim Molloy, Conor McDonagh; Aaron Lang, Michael Carroll, Cian Gallagher. Subs:Colm Lynch (for Molloy 43), Cillian Duggan (for Lang 48), Darragh Mastin (for Mostyn 60), Oisin Devlin (for Carroll 60).

Referee:Christopher Ryan (Galway).