Late surge sees Wexford beat leaders Leitrim in Division 4 thriller

A late surge that saw Wexford finish with five of the last six points inspired Wexford to their first victory of the current campaign as they saw off NFL leaders Leitrim in this highly entertaining NFL Division 4 clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Leitrim having trailed for much of the game managed a second half surge resulting in points from Keith Beirne, free on forty-nine minutes, and sub Tom Prior four minutes later to lead 0-12 to 0-10, the first time they held the lead in the game, but they were unable to hold off the late winning charge of the homeside.

A quickfire start from Wexford saw Mark Rossiter kick two points, one free, but Leitrim with full-forward Keith Beirne pointing excellently got back level 0-3 apiece after 11 minutes.

Rossiter with two free along with a Ben Brosnan mark set up the homeside for a 0-6 to 0-3 lead, but with Leitrim managing to remain in contention following points from Evan Sweeney, Pearce Dolan, managed to reduce the deficit to just trail by the minimum margin, 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval.

Wexford had a huge positive in Mark Rossiter who started the second half with two quick points, one free, one mark, to extend his sides lead, but with Keith Beirne responding with four unanswered points, the table leaders led 0-11 to 0-10 after forty-nine minutes, extending that further through Tom Prior four minutes later.

The hosts never panicked with keeper Darragh Brooks kicking over two long range points, but the sides were deadlocked 0-13 each with ten minutes remaining.

The sides went on to exchange two points apiece, Sean Nolan and Liam Coleman for the homeside, with Keith Beirne kicking over two excellent points from play for the visitors.

Wexford finished the game impressively with Rossiter, two, Brian Molloy and sub Cian Hughes points, while Beirne responded with a pointe free in between, but it was Wexford who went on to take their first victory of the campaign.

Scorers – Wexford: M Rossiter (5f, 1 mark) 0-8, D Brooks (0-4 frees), N Hughes, B Brosnan (m), K O'Grady, C Hughes, L Coeman, B Molloy, S Nolan 0-1 each. Leitrim: K Beirne (4f) 0-11, E Sweeny 0-2, T Prior, P Dolan 0-1 each.

Wexford: D Brooks; B Cushe, B Molloy, M Furlong; P Hughes, D Furlong, G Malone; L Coleman, N Hughes; C Kinsella, E Nolan, K O'Grady; S Nolan, B Brosnan, M Rossiter. Subs: C Hughes for Brosnan (43), C Carty for Kinsella (45), D Lyons for Furlong (inj. 62), C Walsh for Coleman (inj. 73).

Leitrim: D Maxwell; P Maguire, M Diffley, T Quinn; C Farrell, D Flynn, R O'Rourke; P Dolan, D Wrynn; D Rooney, J Heslin, S Quinn; E Sweeney, K Beirne, J Reynolds. Subs: T Prior for Quinn (ht), P Keaney for Rooney (46), D Kelleher for Flynn (50), A Reynolds for Farrell (59), M Plunkett for Sweeney (66).

Referee: F Pierce (Offaly).