Late point from former Bohemians man Niall Corbet scrapes draw for Laois

Tailteann Cup round 3: Laois 1-17 London 2-14

Former League of Ireland goalkeeper Niall Corbet was Laois's hero as his late point saved them from Tailteann Cup elimination and stopped London from pulling off an almighty shock.

Corbet played for Bohemians, Waterford and UCD and initially began his Laois career between the sticks before being converted into an outfield player this year.

And it is a decision that paid off as the Clonaslee-St Manman's punched over in the fourth minute to clinch a preliminary quarter final place next weekend.

Laois were controlled during that first half and kicked the first seven points of the game with Paul Kingston (three), Mark Barry, Mark Timmons, Colm Murphy and Padraig Kirwan all on target by the time Liam Gavaghan opened London’s account with a free.

But London showed glimpses of the threat they possessed before half time with Enda Lynn pointing twice from play and sub Chris Farley landing a 45. Paul Kingston and a left-footed effort from Evan O’Carroll, however, ensured that Laois were fully deserving of their half-time lead of 0-11 to 0-5.

Yet it all changed utterly on the resumption. Farley swung over a fine point to get London up and going and when Laois conceded a free on the resulting kickout and London took it quickly to the unmarked half-time Henry Walsh, he blasted to the net from close range.

Mark Timmons replied with a goal in the 47th minute when he fisted to the net after a shot from James Finn dropped short.

London kept on plugging away and it all changed firmly in London’s favour when Lynn buried a penalty in the 59th minute, awarded when Sean Greene hauled down the London forward.

That penalty also saw Greene black carded and in his time off the pitch London went ahead for the first time, outscoring Laois by 1-4 to 0-1 in that period.

But Laois pulled back a free from Paul Kingston and then, after London dropped a shot short, worked the ball up the field where Evan O’Carroll got an effort in.

It tailed off to the right as London scrambled to clear the danger but it only went as far as Corbet and the Clonaslee-St Manman’s man calmly punched the ball over the bar.

SCORERS – Laois: P Kingston 0-7 (five frees, one mark), M Timmons 1-1, M Barry 0-3 (1f), E O’Carroll, N Corbett, E Lowry, C Murphy, P Kirwan 0-1 each. London: E Lynn 1-2 (1-0 penalty), H Walsh 1-2, L Gavaghan 0-3 (all frees), C Farley 0-3 (one 45, one free) L Gallagher 0-3, J McGill 0-1.

LAOIS: K Roche; S Greene, T Collins, R Pigott; P Kirwan, M Timmons, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, D Larkin; M Barry, E Lowry, J Finn; C Murphy, E O’Carroll, P Kingston. Subs: S O’Flynn for Kirwan (55), K Swayne for Finn (57), N Corbet for Lowry (62), C Doyle for Barry (72)

LONDON: A Walsh; D Rooney, M Clarke, N McElwaine; R Sloane, C Healy, E Walsh; L Gallagher, J Obahor; R Tohill, D Clarke, A McLoughlin; E Lynn, L Gavaghan, F Eastwood. Subs: C Farley for Obahor (20), H Walsh for Eastwood (HT), E Flanagan for Rooney (49), J McGill for Tohill (55), S Dornan for D Clarke (67)

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary)