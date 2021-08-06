Late Luke McGlynn strike seals Donegal’s place in Ulster MFC final

Donegal are through to the Ulster MFC final

Donegal skipper Luke McGlynn scored a glorious late winning goal to lead his side to the Ulster MFC final in a tense, low-scoring encounter at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

Armagh had led for most of the game, but suffered a blow early in the second half when they were reduced to 14 men, and the lads from north-west took advantage to strike for home.

The opening quarter produced just one score in difficult conditions, Rhys Stevens edging the Orchard ahead.

After Sean Ward had levelled, Armagh pushed into a three-point lead with scores from Stevens, Cianan Campbell and an excellent long range effort by centre back Fergal O’Brien.

But Donegal narrowed the gap through Cathal McGeever just before the break, going in with a 0-4 to 0-2 deficit.

Armagh were reduced to 14 men six minutes into the second half when corner forward Campbell was sent off after picking up a second booking, and Donegal narrowed the gap through Karl Magee, before Kevin McCormack brought them level in the 47th minute.

And McGlynn sealed it with a 1-1 strike in the closing stages to book a place in the decider against either Tyrone or Fermanagh.

Scorers – Donegal: L McGlynn 1-1 (0-1f), K McCormack, S Ward, O Caulfield, K Magee, C McGeever 0-1 each. Armagh: R Stevens 0-2, F O’Brien, L McKeever (f) C Campbell 0-1 each.

Donegal: A Cullen; D Gallagher, C Gallagher, K Magee, S Martin, O Caulfield, E Friel; S Ward, C Reid; C McGeever, K McCormack, C McGinty; D Marley, P McElwee, L McGlynn. Subs: G Kelly for McElwee (h-t), M Callaghan for Reid (h-t), C Colgan for McGeever (42), J Doherty for Friel (44), K Molloy for McGinty (62).

Armagh: S McMullan; C Agnew, G Murphy, E Magee; C O’Neill, F O’Brien, A Cassidy; T Grimley, M Burnett; E McKenna, A O’Neill, R O’Brien; R Stevens, L McKeever, C Campbell. Subs: B Cassidy for O’Neill (39), T McVeigh for O’Brien (44), J Conlon for McKenna (53), P Blessing for Cassidy (60).

Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan).