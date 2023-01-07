Late Laois comeback claims share of spoils at Navan and leaves Meath needing win over Longford for O’Byrne final spot

Brian Byrne of Laois and Brian Conlon of Meath in conversation after the O'Byrne Cup Group B Round 2 match at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A draw that suited only Longford was the outcome at Navan as Meath and Laois could not be separated in the O’Byrne Cup.

Meath now take on Longford in Ashbourne on Wednesday night, needing a win to get into the final. Longford only need a draw after Laois fought back to earn a share of the spoils in an entertaining match, if not one of the highest quality.

The daft thing was that both teams played better into a fair old wind that blew for the whole match.

Laois were happy at half-time to be right in the match, But Meath came thundering back in the second half and will be happy to have at least not lost with their experimental team taking on a very strong Laois outfit.

Had Laois had a little more attacking power to supplement the excellent Evan O’Carroll they could well have won this contest. But once the home side cut off the supply to O’Carroll, Laois’s scoring chances dried up and the second half was a tougher struggle for them than it ought to have been.

Meath won the toss and took first use of that strong breeze blowing towards the Navan O’Mahonys clubhouse. And the decision paid an early dividend with an eighth minute goal from Cillian O’Sullivan after some crisp inter-passing among the Meath attackers.

But that was about as good as it got for Meath. A couple of potential goal chances were not taken and too many shots for points dropped into the hands of Laois goalkeeper Scott Osborne.

The visitors stuck at it and picked off a few decent chances for scores of their own and so Laois went in at half-time level and delighted with where they sat in the game.

They were even happier to be two points ahead within as many minutes of the resumption and that despite Colm O’Rourke calling the shots and making three substitutions at the break.

But from Laois’s lead, Meath assumed control of the match with some fine football as O’Sullivan tacked on another goal and point.

The goal will not win Goal of the Season, as the ball dribbled into the net. But the green flag settled the Royals and they seemed to ease away.

Yet not quite as a nervous last five minutes caught up with the home team. Laois pressed and pressed, O’Carroll kicked a couple of fine frees and finally subs Lee Walker and Padraig Kirwan got the scores to get Laois the draw they deserved.

Scorers -

Meath - C O’Sullivan 2-2 J Morris 0-3 K. Curtis 0-2 F’s D Lenihan 0-2 1F D McGowan 0-1

Laois – E O’Carroll 0-7 3f 2‘45’s’ M Barry 0-4 2F’s E. Lowry 0-2 f F P Kingston 0-1 L Walker 0-1 P Kirwan 0-1

Teams:

Meath: H Hogan: R Ryan, C Hickey, M Flood; C Quigley, D O’Neill, S McEntee; D McGowan, S Crosby; C O’Sullivan, D Campion, J O’Connor; M Costello, J. Morris, K. Curtis.

Subs: D Keogan for Costello D. Moriarity for Hickey and D. Lenihan for Hickey all ht R Clarke for O’Neill 45mins B. Conlon for Quigley 49mins C. Moriarty for O’Connor 55 mins A Lynch for Morris 58mins S Rafferty for McEntee 68mins

Laois: S. Osborne; S. Greene, T. Collins, R. Piggott; S O’Flynn, M Timmons, B Byrne; D Larkin, J Finn; M. Barry, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan: E Lowry, E O’Carroll, C Murphy.

Subs: K Swayne for Larkin 33mins N Corbett for Murphy and L Walker for Kingston 55 mins S Lacey for Piggott 58mins P Kirwan for O’Flynn 61mins C Doyle for Finn and D Kavanagh for O’Sullivan 64mins K. Lillis for Timmons 73mins

Referee: S. Farrelly (Dublin)