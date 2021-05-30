Late goals ease 14-man Kerry to victory over plucky Roscommon

Two goals in the last quarter eased Kerry's passage to the Division 1 semi-finals but Roscommon made life difficult for them in Dr Hyde Park.

David Clifford's batted goal, teed up by brother Paudie, in the 58th-minute allowed them to breathe easily after Tahdg Morley had been red carded five minutes earlier, just seconds after he had come on as a substitute for Graham O'Sullivan.

Roscommon hit back late on with a goal from substitute Conor Devaney to close to three points but they then had Enda Smith sent off for a second yellow card and Kerry crafted another goal when substitute Paul Murphy floated a free over the top for Brian O Beaglaoich to run on to and place another substitute Joe O'Connor from the finish.

Kerry's superior score difference ensured they topped the group and now have a semi-final with Tyrone.

Roscommon will be much happier with this six-point defeat than they were with last week's loss by a similar margin to Galway. This time they showed a lot more conviction in preparation for a relegation play off against Armagh.

The opening half was heavily defence-orientated with neither side coughing up a realistic goal chance. And that was a welcome departure for Kerry after the concession of four to Dublin last week.

Roscommon enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, forging two points clear twice in the first quarter with pressure from their defenders paying dividends at the other end for Conor Cox and Richard Hughes points especially.

David Clifford was slow to start as the Roscommon cover packed tight in front of him but he took a firmer hold to land a point from play, convert a free and give the final assist for four more points in the half. Paudie and Tony Brosnan, starting his first game of the campaign, were also lively as Kerry found the patience this type of game demanded and by the 26th-minute Brosnan had swung over one of the scores of the game from a tight angle off his left for a 0-6 to 0-5 lead.

They eventually led by 0-10 to 0-7 at the break but by the second water break it was back to one point, 0-13 to 0-12, as Roscommon pressed hard.

Morley took out Ciaran Murtagh high just before the water break and that left Kerry potentially exposed but they stepped it up and David Clifford's goal put them four clear.

It was another impressive outing at midfield for Diarmuid O'Connor who made so many petentrative runs through the heart of the Roscommon points, landing three points.

Scorers - Kerry: D Clifford 1-4 (0-3fs), J O'Connor 1-0, D O'Connor, P Geaney (1m 1f) 0-3 each, T Brosnan, P Clifford 0-2 each, R Buckley 0-1

Roscommon - C Devaney 1-0, C Murtagh, D Murtagh (m) 0-3 each, C Cox, D Smith (1f) 0-2 each, E Smith (m) R Hughes 0-1 each

Kerry: K Fitzgibbon; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B O Beaglaoich, G Crowley, M Breen; D Moran, D O'Connor; S O'Brien, R Buckley, P Geaney; D Clifford, T Brosnan, P Clifford. Subs: S O'Shea for Buckley (46), P Murphy for G O'Sullivan (46), T Walsh for Brosnan (51) T Morley for T O'Sullivan (51), G White for Geaney (55), J Sherwood for Moran (66), J O'Connor for O'Brien (70)

Roscommon: C Lavin; C Daly, D Murray, B Stack; R Daly, C Hussey,, R Hughes; E Smith, T O'Rourke; N Kilroy, C Murtagh, S Killoran; D Murtagh, S Killoran; D Murtagh, D Smith, C Cox. Subs: C McKeon for D Smith (50), P Gillooly for Cox (55), H Darcy for Kilroy (55), E Nolan for O'Rourke (62), S Mullooly for R Daly (62), C Devaney for Killoran (66), D Ruane for D Murtagh (67)

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)