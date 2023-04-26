Late flurry sees Wicklow beat Carlow in Leinster MFC
Wicklow 3-11 Carlow 2-6
A 2-2 scoring burst in the last eight minutes clinched victory for Wicklow in this Leinster Minor Football Championship group three game at Netwatch Cullen Park on Wednesday.
