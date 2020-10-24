Late flourish in Ennis sees Armagh win promotion to Allianz NFL Division 1

Clare's David Tubridy collects the ball ahead of Rory Grugan in last year's NFL. The pair did battle again in Ennis on Saturday. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Armagh will play in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League next season as a result of a deserved five-point victory over Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis on Saturday.

A strong finish by the Ulstermen after a spirited rally by the hosts, means that they are promoted to the premium level alongside table toppers Roscommon.

Owing to results elsewhere Colm Collins’ charges avoided the drop and will remain in Division 2 for another year.

Armagh got off to a dream start inside to minutes when Callum Cumiskey had the ball in the Clare net after he got onto a quickly taken free by Rory Grugan, catching the Banner defence off guard.

This goal put them in the driving seat and by the water break they held a deserved 1-6 to 0-3 lead. But as in many cases since the water break was introduced, the losing side returned with a point to prove. Clare did exactly that.

They outscored their opponents by six points to one by the half-time break, going in just a point behind, 1-7 to 0-9.

Armagh did have a goal chance just before the break but substitute Greg McCabe blazed wide of the posts from close range.

The visitors looked comfortable early in the second period, leading by 1-11 to 0-10. But a resolute Clare replied with a Cian O’Dea goal in the 49th minute.

Gary Brennan sent in a high lobbing ball from out the field and the opportunistic struck to the net from the edge of the square.

It looked as if a comeback was on when the side were level at 1-13 apiece with ten minutes remaining. But five unanswered points by Oisín O’Neill (2), Rory Grugan, Jarleth Óg Burns and Rian O'Neill before full time, secured promotion for the Orchard County.

Scorers: Armagh - R O’Neill (0-6) 0-5 f’s, R Grugan (0-3) 0-1 f, O O’Neill (0-3) 0-1 f, C Cumisky (0-1), C O’Neill, S Campbell J Duffy, J Clarke, S Sheridan, J Óg Burns (0-1) each. Clare - E Cleary (0-8) 0-6 f’s, C O’Dea (1-0), K Sexton (0-3) 1 ’45, G Brennan J Malone (0-1) each.

Armagh: B Hughes, A Forker, R Kennedy, P Burns, J Duffy, M Shields, J Morgan, S Sheridan, R O’Neill, R Grugan, C Cumisky C O’Neill, J Clarke, O O’Neill, N Grimley. Subs: McCabe for Shields (34), S Campbell for Duffy (h/t),J Og Burns for Cumisky (40), C McKenna for Grimley (50), C Turbitt for Clarke (64).

Clare: E Tubridy, G Kelly, C Brennan, E Collins, A Sweeney, A Fitzgerald, P Lillis, C O’Connor, C Russell, G Brennan, E Cleary (Capt.), J Malone, K Sexton, J McGann, C O’Dea. Subs: S Collins for Fitzgerald (43), D Tubridy for Russell (43), P Collins for McGann (58), K Harnett for E Collins (67), G O’Brien for O’Connor (69).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

Online Editors