Late first-half surge helps Cork see off Limerick 

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy saw his side win by eight points. Photo: Harry Murphy

Brian Hartnett of Cork in action against Cian Sheehan of Limerick

Cork will bid for a first senior provincial title since 2012 after an eight-point win over Limerick.

John O’Rourke scored 1-3 to help his side into the final in two weeks’ time, their fifth successive appearance in Munster’s showpiece event.

Limerick battled hard to stay in contention throughout the opening half, but O’Rourke’s goal was decisive. Cork’s late surge just before half-time also helped to put real daylight between the two sides.

Ronan McCarthy’s men held a narrow lead until added time, where Seán Powter and Mattie Taylor combined to give them a 1-6 to 0-4 interval lead.

Realistically, Limerick needed a goal of their own at the start of the second half, but it never came. Instead, they were restricted to points from distance and they eventually fell away in the final quarter.

Cork flexed their muscles with the introduction of some quality from the substitutes bench, while Brian Hurley ended up with 0-6 to his name.

“We got the job done, and that is what we came to do. It was a workmanlike performance, we kept them at arm’s length for much of the game. We could have made it easier for ourselves but weren’t in trouble at any stage,” said Cork manager McCarthy.

Cork captain Ian Maguire won the toss and elected to play with the aid of a slight breeze in the first half, only for Limerick to break forward and score the opening point inside the first minute through Gordon Brown.

But the next score was crucial and it left a telling impact on the Limerick team with their goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan going off. Cork full-back Daniel O’Mahony started the move that ended up with Ruairí Deane setting up O’Rourke to finish at the second attempt. O’Sullivan was injured in their collision.

After the lengthy stoppage, both sides continued to probe with the next points coming from the respective free-takers, Hugh Bourke and Hurley.

Limerick seemed to have a cutting edge up front and despite Robbie Burke’s miss from a free they continued to mount the pressure with Bourke’s latest success.

Maguire cancelled that out, however, and Cork took a narrow 1-2 to 0-3 lead into the first water break.

Luke Connolly and Danny Neville hit some poor wides at either end, with neither team having scored in over 10 minutes.

Limerick had to wait 15 minutes for their fourth point and it was Bourke again from a free, with Hurley replying with his second success, also from a free. Corner-back Powter got upfield to push Cork three points in front for the first time.

And with five minutes of added time at the end of the first half, Cork pulled away as Powter and Taylor scored another couple of points.

Cork’s lead at half-time stood at five points, and they built on that on the resumption with O’Rourke and Hurley scoring either side of Neville’s first point.

Limerick wouldn’t give up and Bourke’s fourth point from a free was a timely boost. Substitute goalkeeper Aaron O’Sullivan scored a ‘45’ and kept Limerick in contention, but two quick-fire scores courtesy of Hurley and O’Rourke were momentum breakers.

Neville should have buried his shot when he got through on goal in the 48th minute but he fired wide. He made up for that miss by doubling up on his personal tally.

Bourke and Cork substitute Cian Kiely scored before the final water break, with the Rebels taking a 1-11 to 0-9 lead into it.

But, just like the first half, Limerick collapsed in the final quarter and the strength of Cork’s bench made the difference.

Ian Corbett reduced the arrears further, but O’Rourke put Cork clear again before he left the field.

Kiely scored again and Hurley added two, before Sean Meehan got forward to rub salt in the wounds.

Scorers – Cork: J O’Rourke 1-3; B Hurley 0-6 (4f); S Powter, C Kiely 0-2 each; I Maguire, M Taylor, S Meehan 0-1 each. Limerick: H Bourke 0-5 (5f); I Corbett, D Neville 0-2 each; G Brown, A O’Sullivan (’45) 0-1 each.

Cork: M Martin; S Powter, D O’Mahony, K Flahive; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, P Walsh; B Hartnett; R Deane, J O’Rourke; L Connolly, B Hurley, D Ó Duinnín. Subs: C Kiely for Powter (42), K O’Driscoll for Walsh (46), B Murphy for O’Mahony (51), M Collins for Connolly (60), M Hurley for O’Rourke (62).

Limerick: D Ó Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; B Childs, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; C Sheehan, C Fahy, A Enright; D Neville, R Burke, H Bourke. Subs: A O’Sullivan for Ó Sullivan (6), B Donovan for Burke (35), J Naughton for Enright (44), K Ryan for Sheehan (44), P Maher for Childs (55), J Ryan for Fahy (60).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).