Late drama in Ruislip as St Mary’s Kiltoghert break St Kiernan’s hearts with stoppage-time double blast

Injury-time goals from Jack Barnes and Nicholas McWeeney secured a dramatic victory for Leitrim champions St Mary’s Kiltoghert over St Kiernan’s at McGovern Park on Saturday.

With the sides locked at 1-8 a piece and extra-time beckoning, substitute Barnes went through to lob Kiernan’s goalkeeper Dan McDonagh for Mary’s crucial second goal.

And then with the London champions forced into all-out attack mode, a break downfield ended with Nicholas McWeeney scoring into an empty net, with McDonagh having been thrown forward to help try and salvage the match.

The win sends St Mary’s through to a Connacht semi-final clash with Sligo kingpins Tourlestrane next weekend.

Kiernan’s, who had high hopes of becoming the first British side to win a senior football club championship game, twice looked to have a firm grip on this tie, only to let it slip.

Kenny O’Connor’s first half goal came in a whirlwind two-minute spell for the home side, which saw them score 1-2 without reply to open up a four-point lead.

But the visitors rallied to go in 1-4 a piece at the break thanks to Diarmuid Kelleher’s thumping goal.

Mary’s struck first in the second half through Conor Hackett, but a brace a piece from Chris Farley and O’Connor edged the Londoners into a three-point lead.

But the home side wouldn’t trouble the scorers again, and Alan Flynn’s side slowly chipped away to get back on parity. The game levelling point came from a Paul Keaney free in the final minute.

Barnes and McWeeney then made sure they’d be no need for extra-time.

Scorers:

St Mary’s Kiltoghert: D Kelleher, N McWeeney, J Barnes 1-0 each, P Keaney 0-3 (2f), J Casey 0-2, G Reynolds, C Hackett, D O’Connell 0-1 each.

St Kiernan’s: K O’Connor 1-2 (0-1f), C Farley 0-4 (3f), M Mangan, O Kerr 0-1 each.

Teams –

St Mary’s Kiltoghert – S Reynolds; C Farrell, M Diffley, G Reynolds; C Hackett, N McWeeney, A Reynolds; P Keaney, J McGrail; D Farrell, D Kelleher, K McCrann; J Casey, O Bohan, C Singleton. Subs: D O’Connell for McCrann (45), J Barnes for Singleton (52), B Farrell for Hackett (58).

St Kiernan’s – D McDonagh; G Kingston, C Carty, K Curran; D Carribine, M Mangan, D Rogers; J Moran, O Kerr; T Waters, C Farley, W Brazil; K McCarthy, K O’Connor, E Walsh. Subs: J Rock for McCarthy (23), M Mulholland for Rogers (50), S Tucker for Kerr (54), B Rutledge for O’Connor (58), S McManus for Brazil (59).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).