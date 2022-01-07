Late Donegal surge spoils James McCartan's return as Down manager

Tony McCleanaghan scores his side's first goal against Down. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Donegal hit three late points to deny James McCartan a win on his return as Down manager.

Ciaran Thompson, Peadar Mogan and Patrick McBrearty swung the pendulum in Donegal’s favour.

A 63rd-minute goal from Odhran Murdock looked to have sneaked it for Down, but Donegal had other ideas.

The returned Tony McClenaghan bagged the Donegal goal in the 50th minute, slotting home neatly from the left-hand side.

Down came back with Murdock netting to tip the scales momentarily in the Mourne’s favour only to be denied down the home stretch.

Shane O’Donnell marked his first start in a Donegal shirt with a neat fisted point with Donegal edging the early blows.

A Michael Langan free put Donegal 0-4 to 0-3 ahead as the first water break was called.

Donegal, with Patrick McBrearty and Michael Langan, scoring a brace apiece, pulled four in front before Andrew Gilmore netted to bring Down back into it.

Charles McGuinness, the other debutant in the Donegal starting XV, might have bagged a goal for the home side, but Rory Burns was able to save from his first-timer.

On the half-hour, Gilmore saw a close-range effort take a deflection on its way past Michael Lynch.

Pat Havern brought Down level, but injury time points by McBrearty and Peadar Mogan had Donegal 0-9 to 1-4 in front at half-time.

Barry O’Hagan’s fourth of the night and a John McGeough ’45 had Down within a point.

McClenaghan gave Donegal breathing space, but Declan Bonner’s men needed a late trio of scores to win it.

Scorers - Donegal: P McBrearty (3f) 0-5, M Langan (2f) 0-3, T McClenaghan 1-0, P Mogan 0-2, S O’Donnell, C O’Donnell, C Thompson 0-1 each

Down: B O’Hagan (3f) 0-4, A Gilmore, O Murdock 1-0 each, R McCormack 0-2, J McGeough (’45), P Havern 0-1 each

Donegal - M Lynch; C Ward, B McCole, O McFadden-Ferry; T McClenaghan, E Gallagher, J Mac Ceallabhuí; M Langan, C McGonagle; E Doherty, P Mogan, S O’Donnelll; P McBrearty, C McGuinness, C O’Donnell.

Subs: C Thompson for McGuinnes (h-t), E O’Donnell for McFadden-Ferry (h-t), C McColgan for Mac Ceallabhuí (47), A Doherty for E.Doherty (50), O Doherty for S.O’Donnell (60), J Grant for McClanaghan (64), R O’Donnell for Langan (66), M Curran for Gallagher (68), R McFadden for C.O’Donnell (70+4).

Down - R Burns; D Murtagh, F McElroy, C McCartan; R McCormack, N McParland, J McGeough; A Doherty, J Connery’ O Murdock, T Close, C O’Rawe; B O’Hagan, P Havern, A Gilmore.

Subs: B McArdle for Murtagh (34), R Beatty for Close (41), L Middleton for Connery (47), R O’Hagan for O’Rawe (58), T Prenter for McGeough (66).

Referee - S Hurson (Tyrone).