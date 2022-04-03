Late Diarmuid Murtagh goal leads Roscommon to Allianz NFL Division 2 final win over Galway

The Roscommon players with the cup after the Allianz Football League Division 2 final win over Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Silverware for Roscommon. A second defeat to Roscommon in a week for Galway.

What it all means in the Connacht scheme of things is open to interpretation. But a spring that had, until last week, had a pristine look to it for Galway has now had a couple of bullet holes put in by Roscommon.

The trend of this game looked as though it would swing the other way.

Between the 57th and 64th minute, Galway team scored six points on the bounce, an impressive and necessary little flourish that turned a five point deficit into a lead.

Diarmuid Murtagh of Roscommon shoots to score the goal that won the Allianz Football League Division 2 final against Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Diarmuid Murtagh of Roscommon shoots to score the goal that won the Allianz Football League Division 2 final against Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Shane Walsh, a late inclusion to the Galway squad having been left out of the named 26 man panel, came on and weaved his magic and suddenly, a game that seemed to be slipping away came back into their possession.

Then, however, substitute Diarmuid Murtagh picked up possession along the Galway ’21, sashayed through a couple of tacklers and spotted a gap.

Galway had defended their goal well until that point, indeed most of the scoring from both teams came from distance.

But Murtagh showed impressive poise and balance to work the chance and he blasted past Galway substitute ‘keeper, Conor Gleeson.

It was a good day for the Rossie’s attack. Few counties possess the variety of attacking options as Anthony Cunningham and they showed that today. Ciarán Murtagh, Cian McKeon and Donie Smith, the pick of the bunch.

It was Galway midfielder Paul Conroy who put on the most impressive exhibition of scoring, however. He kicked six points from play, five in the first half alone.

Scorers – Roscommon: D Smith 0-5 (2f), C Murtagh (1f), C Cox (4f) 0-4 each, D Murtagh 1-1, C McKeon 0-3, E Nolan (f), K Doyle 0-1 each. Galway: P Conroy 0-6, D Comer 0-4, R Finnerty 0-3 (2f), M Tierney, D Conneely (1f) 0-2 each, S Kelly, F Ó Laoí, S Walsh, J McLoughlin (f) 0-1 each.

Roscommon: C Lavin; B Stack, D Murray, E McCormack; N Kilroy, N Daly, R Daly; U Harney, Nolan; C Heneghan, E Smith, C Murtagh; C McKeon, D Smith, C Cox. B. Subs: K Doyle for McKeon (61), D Murtagh for Cox (64), A Glennon for D Smith (69) C Hussey for Heneghan (75).

Cian McKeon of Roscommon in action against Kieran Molloy of Galway during the Allianz Football League Division 2 final at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Cian McKeon of Roscommon in action against Kieran Molloy of Galway during the Allianz Football League Division 2 final at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Galway: C Flaherty; J Glynn, K Molloy, L Silke; S Fitzgerald, J Daly, F Ó Laoí; M Tierney, P Conroy; S Kelly, N Daly, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, D Conneely. Subs: J McGrath for Daly (47), S Walsh for Glynn (47), C Gleeson for Flaherty (52), J McLoughlin for Daly (53), P Kelly for Finnerty (69)

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).