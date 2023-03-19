Late Darragh Kirwan goal seals win for Kildare and condemns Limerick to the drop

Kildare's Daniel Flynn in action against Brian Fanning of Limerick during their Division 2 match at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Darragh Kirwan’s 76th-minute backheel goal clinched Kildare’s survival and with it, relegated Limerick and Clare from Division 2 of the football league.

The Lilywhites’ first goals since May 2022 saved their status, with Kevin Flynn giving their fans a first green flag to cheer since Jimmy Hyland’s consolation goal in last year’s Leinster final.

What was a lacklustre affair to begin with evolved into a nervy end-to-end finale, with Jack Robinson and Kirwan cancelling out goals conceded to James Naughton and Cillian Fahy.

Limerick had four further second-half goal chances, with Peter Nash denied by Kevin O’Callaghan’s goal-line block and a Mark Donnellan save. Naughton lobbed an effort just wide and in the closing stages, Brian Donovan punched inches over.

Glenn Ryan will have to catch the highlights of Kirwan’s goal after missing it on the sideline.

“I was giving out to the referee for not giving a free in for a touch on the ground so I didn’t see it to be honest. Maybe that (the backheel finish) is a sign of the confidence coming back,” he said with a laugh.

For Ryan, the victory was all that mattered: “It was about the result and at different stages, we played like that. We seemed a little bit desperate at stages.”

Limerick were under the new management of Mark Fitzgerald, stepping up from his selector role after Ray Dempsey’s sudden resignation, but they didn’t play for the first half, trailing 1-6 to 0-4 at the interval.

Twice their goals cut the gap to three points but Kildare’s responses were immediate.

SCORERS – Kildare: D Kirwan 1-3; K Flynn, J Robinson (0-1f) 1-1 each; D Hyland, B Coffey, B McCormack, N Flynn, P Woodgate (f) 0-1 each. Limerick: J Naughton 1-3 (0-2f); C Fahy 1-1 (0-1m); B Coleman, C McSweeney, B Donovan 0-1 each.

KILDARE: M Donnellan 6; M O’Grady 6, S Ryan 6, R Houlihan 6; D Hyland 7, K Flynn 7, J Sargent 7; A Masterson 7, K O’Callaghan 7; B Coffey 6, B McCormack 6, A Beirne 6; N Flynn 6, D Kirwan 8, P Woodgate 6. Subs: D Flynn 6 for McCormack (30 inj), J Robinson 7 for N Flynn (52), P Cribbin 6 for Beirne (56), P McDermott 5 for Coffey (64), E Doyle for Woodgate (70+2).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan 6; M Donovan 6, S O’Dea 5, B Fanning 6; B Coleman 6, C McSweeney 6, T McCarthy 5; C Downes 5, C Fahy 6; P Maher 5, J Naughton 7, C Sheehan 6; K Ryan 5, B Donovan 5, H Bourke 5. Subs: A Enright 5 for Ryan (35), G Brown 6 for McCarthy (h-t), P Nash 5 for Downes (43), R Bourke 5 for Coleman (56), D Lyons for H Bourke (67).

Referee: J Ryan (Cork).