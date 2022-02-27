Late comeback sees Mayo maintain unbeaten run with win over Armagh

Connaire Mackin of Armagh in action against Jordan Flynn of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mayo timed their run to perfection to see off Armagh and maintain their unbeaten start in Roscommon.

They didn’t lead in the game until the 69th minute when Jordan Flynn popped up to score. James Horan’s men kicked the last five points of the game as Armagh shipped their first loss of the season.

The day had started well for Armagh who had the ball in the net after just 11 seconds. Rory Byrne was a late replacement for Rob Hennelly but his first act was to pick the ball out of the net after Ciaran Mackin’s effort lobbed over his head and into the net.

The lively Stefan Campbell curled over a point after Ryan O’Donoghue pointed a free to open Mayo’s account. And Armagh continued to thrive against the wind, opening up a 1-3 to 0-1 lead after nine minutes. Mayo felt their way into it from there and hit four on the spin to cut the gap to the minimum with Diarmuid O’Connor directing operations.

Rian O’Neill curled over a beauty for what was Armagh’s first score in 23 minutes but O’Donoghue hit back before Mackin landed himself in hot water and picked up a black card after a block on Kevin McLoughlin. However, Armagh had the last say of the half when O’Neill booted over a 46m free into the wind to take Kieran McGeeney’s side into the dressing room with a 1-5 to 0-6 lead.

There wasn’t much between the teams in the second half though Armagh did manage to open up a three point lead at one stage thanks to two quick Aidan Nugent points.

However, Armagh couldn’t make it stick and with Kevin McLoughlin in good form and the introduction of Aidan O’Shea and Padraig O’Hora at half time bringing about improvement, they kicked for home with Paddy Durcan’s late point making sure of the spoils.

Scorers:

Mayo: R O’Donoghue 0-7 (6f), D O’Connor, P Durcan 0-2 each, J Flynn, M Ruane, A Orme (1f), K McLoughlin 0-1 each.

Armagh: C Mackin 1-0, R O’Neill 0-3 (2f), R Grugan (1f), A Nugent 0-2, J Duffy, S Campbell C Turbitt 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

MAYO – R Byrne; L Keegan, R Brickenden, M Plunkett; O Mullin, S Coen, S Callinan; J Flynn, M Ruane; F McDonagh, D O’Connor, C Loftus; A Orme, F Irwin, R O’Donoghue

SUBS: K McLoughlin for Irwin (23), P Durcan for Brickenden (27), P O’Hora for Callinan, A O’Shea for Loftus (both HT), J Carney for McDonagh (57), F Boland for McLoughlin (70)

ARMAGH – E Rafferty; P Burns, A Forker, A McKay; C Mackin, N Rowland, J Og Burns; C Mackin, B Crealey; S Campbell, R Grugan, T Kelly; J Duffy, R O’Neill, A Nugent

SUBS: C Turbitt for Duffy (41), J Morgan for McKay (45), S Sheridan for Crealey (51), O O’Neill for Rowland (62), C O’Neill for Forker (70)

Ref: D Coldrick (Meath)