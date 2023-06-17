Late Colm Murphy goal pivitol to Laois’ quarter-final victory over Limerick

Laois produced a superb final 25-minutes, to outscore Limerick 1-5 to no score and progress to a Tailteann Cup semi-final.

The Leinster outfit looked in all sorts of trouble, trailing 0-14 to 0-9, but they turned the tide on Limerick who will be kicking themselves after letting this one slip.

Colm Murphy’s poachers goal proved crucial, to seal a memorable win against group winners, Limerick.

There was little to separate these sides for the opening 20 minutes, but Limerick did hold a one-point half-time lead. Mark Fitzgerald’s side had fine scores from Cathal Downes and Hugh Bourke. They were efficient on the counter attack, while Laois were impressive in the final third.

Both sides used the advanced mark to good effect at times, with Evan O’Carroll and Murphy on target. They also had a brace from Patrick O’Sullivan.

Cian Sheehan kicked two fine scores for the men in green, but they wasted a trio of goal chances, with Killian Roche impressive in the O’Moore county’s goal.

Limerick kicked eight on the bounce, four either side of the interval, to lead 0-14 to 0-9 by the 47th minute. Crucially, they would fail to score for the remainder. Instead, Laois found the answers. First Mark Barry kicked a free, then another from play. They edged closer when O’Carroll landed a free and were within a point after sub Brian Daly lobbed over.

Then the goal. A poor defensive pass was read by Murphy, who rounded the goalkeeper and finished to the net.

Roche kicked a ‘45’ in stoppage time, as Limerick chased a goal which never came. Billy Sheehan’s side celebrated their success, knowing they’re heading to Croke Park with real momentum.

Scorers - Laois: M Barry 0-4 (0-1 free); C Murphy 1-1 (0-1 mark); E O’Carroll 0-3 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark); P O’Sullivan 0-2; K Lillis, B Daly, J Finn and K Roche (45) 0-1 each. Limerick: J Naughton 0-5 (0-4 frees, 0-1 mark); H Bourke 0-4 (0-1 mark); C Sheehan 0-2; C Downes, B Coleman, B Donovan 0-1 each.

Laois: K Roche; S Greene, A Mohan, R Pigott; P Kirwan, M Timmons, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, Damon Larkin; C Murphy, P Kingston, J Finn; M Barry, E O’Carroll, E Lowry. Subs: N Corbet for Kingston (45), K Swayne for Finn (47), S O’Flynn for Kirwan (55), B Daly for Lowry (61), D O’Connor for O’Carroll (71).

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; J Liston, S O’Dea, M Donovan; B Coleman, I Corbett, P Maher; C Downes, C Fahy; C Sheehan, B Donovan, C McSweeney; J Naughton, H Bourke, D Murray. Subs: D Connolly for Liston (temp – 33 - ht), R Bourke for Murray (ht), T McCarthy for Maher (46), A Enright for Downes (59), D Lyons for Liston (70), T Griffin for McSweeney (75).

Referee: T Murphy (Galway).