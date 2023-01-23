‘Last year was one of the toughest days I’ve had ever’ – Crokes keeper Conor Ferris saves day in final redemption

Kilmacud Crokes 1-11, Glen 1-9

At their final training session on Thursday night, the Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan told his team that Conor Ferris, their goalkeeper, would win them the All-Ireland club football title.

At half-time, as they clung to a one-point lead, he repeated his prophecy, that their No 1 would be their No 1.

Ferris was seen as one of the fall guys last February when Crokes effectively had an All-Ireland title snatched away from them at the death, his stray clearance initiating the move that led to Jerome Johnston’s winning goal at the Hill 16 end.

Brennan had a sixth sense about Ferris, however, 12 months on and sure enough, when the moment came there was redemption, his diving save to deny Conor Glass at the same end of Croke Park with the same amount of time left while protecting the same two-point lead. You couldn’t make it up!

Glass had found himself behind the cover as a speculative ball dropped favourably for him, his snap reaction to stab at it lacking power but still prompting quite a reaction from Ferris who had earlier denied Glen substitute Stevie O’Hara from close range.

“There’s something in that (Crokes living dangerously at the end of games), why it’s happening but I told the lads at the team meeting on Thursday that Conor would win us the All-Ireland,” revealed Brennan. “I said it at half-time again. I knew, because Glen would go after goals probably to beat us. He’s a brilliant shot-stopper (which) would come into play.”

Ferris’s save came at the expense of a ’45 which drew a pause that Crokes used to bring in two substitutes, Conor Casey and Tom Fox for Dara Mullin and Paul Mannion, a late call-up for his first game since August. But Mullin didn’t withdraw and as the ’45 was being taken could be seen defending his goal line, no doubt the memory of his clearance work against Kerins O’Rahillys foremost in his mind. His presence there meant 16 Kilmacud players on the field and opened the possibility of an objection that Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke appeared to shut down afterwards.

For Crokes to come back and win an All-Ireland title after losing a final the previous year is a feat rarely achieved in the club game.

Nemo Rangers did it in 2003, having lost the previous two finals, and of course Kilcoo did it last year having lost in 2002 to Corofin. But Crokes’ loss was harder the way. And facing the climb was difficult.

“Last year was one of the toughest days I’ve had ever,” said Ferris. “I said to Baggio (Brennan) a couple of months later, ‘Where is my silver medal.’ I want to keep that and put it on the mantelpiece so I see it every day and have the motivation to come back and go one further.”

Brennan admitted that last year should have “broken” them. “Not that we lost but how we lost. It should have broken us as a group and management but it didn’t. We took a bit of strength from that as it went on through the weeks and months, as the championship started building. It’s such fine margins. We could be sitting here having lost again,” he said.

At half-time, he channelled his inner Joe Kernan too, taking his own silver medal from last year and hopping it off the dressing-room wall, just as the then Armagh manager did with his 1977 runners-up plaque at half-time in the 2002 All-Ireland final.

“I was wondering when to pull them out. I hopped them off the wall at half-time and said, ‘If you want them you can take them’,” said Brennan.

They had to be patient after falling 1-3 to 0-1 behind by the 15th minute, Danny Tallon’s quick-fire goal for Glen after Jack Doherty’s pass giving them some impetus. But Glen didn’t capitalise on it enough and retreated, hoping to catch Crokes on the break.​

Crokes were tentative, last year and even the semi-final finale perhaps weighing on them. But they settled and Mullin and Dan O’Brien were particularly influential in this period.

A couple of moments shifted the dynamic their way. First young full-back Theo Clancy’s shuddering challenge on Michael Warnock sent a firm message and then Shane Walsh’s 16th-minute penalty conversion after captain Shane Cunningham was brought down brought palpable relief and the game felt different.

But Kilmacud weren’t taking advantage of their dominance either and left scores behind. Mannion clearly lacked match sharpness as he posted two wides and then struck a post with a free he would have routinely scored before his injury last September that has kept him out for almost four months.

Brennan admitted Mannion’s recall was a “massive, massive gamble” as he had done “nothing. And I mean nothing. He has had maybe 30 minutes of a training session last Saturday. There were plenty of discussions between management. We didn’t know whether to start him or to leave him until the last 15 minutes. But what we came down to was that you could leave him to the last 15 but what if it flops? It might deflate us. At least this way, we were able to start him and if it wasn’t happening, then we could change something then.”

Ryan Dougan stuck to him well as Warnock did to Walsh with neither marquee forward scoring from play. But Crokes found other ways. They led by 1-4 to 1-3 at half-time and Aidan Jones had a chance to put further daylight between them but Glen goalkeeper Connlan Bradley thwarted from close range.

Glen got a foothold, chiefly through Glass and Emmet Bradley with a powerful third quarter at midfield, Ethan Doherty off the left wing and Tallon inside. They twice led by two points but just didn’t push on. Crokes were hesitant but they hit the last four points as the impact of Shane Horan and Cian O’Connor was felt off the bench. Walsh chipped in with a couple of frees and some telling passes.​

O’Rourke was disappointed that they hadn’t consolidated their early advantage and had long spells without scores. “Overall in the first half I just felt we didn’t have the urgency that we had at other times. I just felt going forward we gave the ball away a wee bit and they were good counterattacking.” Ultimately, Crokes had a year’s worth of hurt to drive them and it made that slightest of differences.​

Scorers – Kilmacud Crokes: S Walsh 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2fs, 1 ’45); D Mullin, S Cunningham 0-2 each; D O’Brien, P Mannion (f), C O’Connor, C Dias 0-1 each. Glen: D Tallon 1-3 (2fs); A Doherty (1m), E Bradley (1f) 0-2 each; J Doherty, C McGuckian 0-1 each.

Kilmacud – C Ferris; D O’Brien, T Clancy, M Mullin; C O’Shea, R O’Carroll, A McGowan; B Shovlin, C Dias; A Jones, S Walsh, D Mullin; P Mannion, S Cunningham, H Kenny. Subs: C O’Connor for Kenny (47), S Horan for Jones (50), L Ward for Cunningham (57), C Casey for D Mullin (63) T Fox for Mannion (63).

Glen – C Bradley; C Mulholland, R Dougan, C Carville; M Warnock, T Flanagan, E Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Mulholland, J Doherty, C Convery; A Doherty, D Tallon, C McGuckian. Subs: S O’Hara for Convery (37), P Gunning for A Doherty (58).

Ref – D O’Mahony (Tipperary).