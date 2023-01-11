Last laugh for Longford as they advance to O’Byrne Cup final after Meath stalemate

TWO new managers in pursuit of an early adrenaline shot of momentum brought their unbeaten credentials to a windswept and rain-spattered Ashbourne.

A Royal legend in the Meath camp, a famous Dub (albeit with a Meath father) in the Longford corner.

It was a case of honours shared between Colm O’Rourke and Paddy Christie as Meath battled back with the last four points, including two deep in stoppage time from sub Aaron Lynch, to force a dramatic deadlock.

The last laugh, however, belonged to Longford, who only required a draw to advance directly to the final.

And no one from Meath could dispute that outcome too loudly, on a night when O’Rourke was ultimately let down by the erratic shooting of his forwards.

It was one of those evenings where you wouldn’t put a dog out, yet both sides showed their canine qualities to begin with, snapping at every loose ball. as if their lives depended on it

That’s often what happens when you’re hoping to impress a new boss.

Of the two, Longford had shown far greater intent in their opening two Group B fixtures, blitzing Laois and then Carlow by a cumulative 25 points. By contrast, Meath had edged past Carlow by four and then coughed up the last five points to only draw with Laois.

Here, though, despite initially playing into a slanting wind, Meath exploded from the blocks, hitting 1-1 within four minutes before the visitors had even found their bearings.

There was an element of good fortune to their third-minute goal, initiated by Thomas Reilly’s incisive pass to Keith Curtis. His initial effort was blocked and Donal Lenihan’s rebound appeared to loop up off goalkeeper Paddy Collum before crossing the line.

When Cillian O’Sullivan followed up with a ‘mark’, Meath were four up and seemingly flying.

Longford had other ideas, however, growing in confidence while rattling off four unanswered points (via Darren Gallagher, Joe Hagan, Daniel Mimnagh and a David McGivney free) to draw level after 14 minutes.

Even though Shane Crosby restored Meath’s lead after a long fallow period, Meath’s ploy of playing fast, direct ball into their inside line was meeting with mixed results.

As conditions worsened, Longford endured 17 barren minutes before McGivney equalised from a free, then added another to give them a threadbare interval cushion, 0-6 to 1-2.

Lenihan restored parity on the restart, but then Longford made light of the elements to establish a vice grip, adding four points on the spin from the lively Hagan, another McGivney free, Fergal Sheridan and Mimnagh.

SCORERS – Meath: D Lenihan 1-2 (1f), A Lynch 0-2, C O’Sullivan (m), S Crosby, D McGowan 0-1 each. Longford: D McGivney 0-4f, J Hagan, D Mimnagh 0-2 each, D Gallagher, F Sheridan 0-1 each.

MEATH – B Hogan; R Ryan, M Flood, J O’Hare; E Harkin, D Keogan, D O’Neill; R Jones, S Crosby; J O’Connor, T O’Reilly, J Scully; C O’Sullivan, K Curtis, D Lenihan. Subs: B Conlon for Jones (ht), D McGowan for Curtis (ht), J McGivney for McNevin (45), C Moriarty for Scully (60), A Lynch for Lenihan (65), C Quigley for Harkin (68).

LONGFORD – P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; R Moffett, G Rogers, R Harkin; F Sheridan, D Gallagher; J Hagan, T McNevin, M Quinn; D Reynolds, D Mimnagh, D McGivney. Subs: I O’Sullivan for Fox (inj 20), P Lynn for Harkin (ht), J Morris for O’Reilly (45), A Farrell for Mimnagh (58), R Smyth for Quinn (70), J Matthews for Hagan (72).

REF – U McElroy (Louth)