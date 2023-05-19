Last-gasp Tom Lydon point breaks Roscommon hearts and sees Mayo through to Connacht MFC final

Mayo 2-13 Roscommon 2-12

A Tom Lydon point in the final seconds of stoppage time saw defending champions Mayo book a Connacht final showdown with Galway, after a thrilling clash with Roscommon, in Castlebar, on Friday evening.

Twelve points had separated the teams when they met during the round robin phase but the Rossies, despite the absence of suspended top scorer Niall Heneghan, made light of their underdogs tag to push the home side all the way.

Mayo had been quick out of the blocks, moving 0-4 to 0-1 ahead inside nine minutes, but they were soon punished for standing off a Roscommon team who struck 1-3 in quick succession, the 20th minute goal a result of a route one delivery into full-forward Ruairi Kilcline who hed off his marker to slot past Mayo ‘keeper Conor Meaney into the bottom left corner. A point on the stroke of half-time by John Curran, a late call-up, handed Roscommon a one point lead, albeit Mayo had a breeze advantage to come.

Goals by Darragh Beirne and Josh Carey in the 42nd and 46th minutes looked like they might propel the Green and Red to a comfortable victory, however, Roscommon roared back into contention, a goal by centre-back Eoghan Carthy levelling the game at 2-10 apiece with five minutes to play. But in an end-to-end finale, Tom Lydon was to kick Mayo’s final three points of the game, all of them from play, the winner brilliantly curled over the third minute of added time.

Mayo and Galway will meet next Friday in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland MFC final. The Tribesmen shaded this season’s group game between the teams by one point.

Scorers –

Mayo:Tom Lydon 0-7 (4f), Josh Carey 1-3, Darragh Beirne 1-1, Colm Lynch and Gavin Forry 0-1 each.

Roscommon:Sean McDonnell 0-6 (4f), Ruairi Kilcline and Eoghan Carthy 1-1 each, Jamie Betts, John Curran, Ryan Hanley and Liam Naughton 0-1 each.

Teams:

Mayo:Conor Meaney; James Lavelle, Seanie O’Reilly, Yousif Coghill; Jamie Clarke, Rio Mortimer, Fionan O’Reilly; Tiernan Egan, Shane Cunningham; Colm Lynch, Tom Lydon, Dara Neary; Darragh Beirne, Josh Carey, Senan Guilfoyle.

Subs: Eoin McGreal and Gavin Forry (for S O’Reilly and Guilfoyle 35), Sean Walsh (for F O’Reilly 40), Thomas Tuffy (for Neary 52), Ryan Gibbons (for Carey 56).

Roscommon:Aaron Cox; Colin Murray, Nikita Berzins, Ryan Hanley; Jamie Betts, Eoghan Carthy, Ruadhan Henry; Lee Taylor, David Higgins; Conor Morris, Sean McDonnell, John McGuinness; Eoghan Murray, Ruairi Kilcline, John Curran.

Subs: Rory Coyle (for Kilcline 50), Liam Naughton (for Murray 56), Stephen Tighe (for Morris 59).

REF:Ronan Hynes (Sligo)