Last-gasp Lavin the hero as Strokestown time their run

In just a few frenetic moments, Strokestown hero Tony Lavin had the full county final experience.

On as a sub in injury time, he saw a hand pass intercepted. In a matter of seconds, Boyle swept down the field and engineered a free. Standing in the next parish, Donie Smith boomed over a massive kick from around 50 metres out to draw the game. Lavin’s mistake had been punished in full.

He scarcely had time to gather his thoughts when the chance to write his name into club folklore presented itself.

Diarmuid McGann slipped him the right pass at the right time. Lavin took a step and a breath and kicked the point. Seconds later, the final whistle blew. Lavin was Strokestown’s Roy of the Rovers.

​“Tony, he actually slipped,” Strokestown manager John Rogers said. “The story was he pulled his quad three weeks ago. That was his right and that’s why he was going on to his left. The Boyle lad came out, he turned and he slipped and passed kind of blind.

“I thought it would have been blown after Donie hit that screamer and it would have been another day out. But thankfully for Tony he didn’t let it get to him, he stood up and thankfully it went over the bar.”

Until the frantic finale, this Roscommon final had struggled for any discernible rhythm. No doubt the flow of the game was disturbed by the serious injuries picked up in the first half by Cian McKeon and Paddy Brogan.

County man McKeon’s knee buckled and the medics were still moving the Boyle man down the sideline when Brogan departed the field with his arm wrapped up in a sort of makeshift sling.

Those delays meant the first half was close to 40 minutes long but by the short whistle there was no separating them. Daire Cregg and Donie Smith carried a threat for Boyle but Strokestown landed the final two points to see them go in tied at 0-6 each.

The second half was similar, with neither side able to establish dominance (they were level on six occasions). But when Smith punished some sloppy Strokestown play to put his side one up on 58 minutes, it looked like it could be a crucial score.

However, most of the drama was squeezed into the next few minutes.

Colin Compton clipped over a point to draw the game on the hour mark before McGann put Strokestown in the lead. Then Lavin turned over the ball in the build-up to Smith’s booming free.

That looked like sending the game to extra time but instead Lavin stepped up to secure Strokestown’s 11th Roscommon title and first since 2002.

“There might have been a bit of nerves, both defences played well and thankfully we came out the right side of it,” Rogers said.

“When Donie hit that equaliser I said ‘here we go, another draw’. I had warned the lads that we have had history, the minors drew in 2012, we won the U21s that year and we beat Boyle after a replay in the semi.

“I said don’t be surprised if it goes to another two weeks. Delighted now, I can’t put it into words.”

For Boyle, the near century long wait for a Roscommon title goes on.

“Absolute devastation at the minute,” manager Cian Smith said.

“But we were chatting to the lads there and I’m nothing but proud, we emptied ourselves out there, we gave everything we had.”

SCORERS – Strokestown: D McGann 0-4 (4f), Colin Compton 0-2, C Lavin, T Lavin, N Curley (1f), K Murphy, C Regan 0-1 each. Boyle: D Smith 0-5 (2f), D Cregg 0-2, E Smith, C Goldrick (1f), C Feely (45) 0-1 each.

Boyle – R Kearney; L Glennon, C Flanagan, D Casey; T McKenna, S Purcell, D East; R Hanmore, E Smith; K Cox, E McGrath, C Feely; D Cregg, D Smith, C McKeon. Subs: E Kerins for Purcell (BS 5-10), C Goldrick for McKeon (20 inj), E Kerins for Hanmore (44), J Moran for Flanagan (58), M O’Connor for Feely (63)

Strokestown – N Curley; T Gibbons, S Mullooly, D Neary; K Murphy, C Neary, C Regan; D Butler, Cathal Compton; C Brogan, P Brogan, C Lavin; S McGinley, Colin Compton, D McGann. Subs: D Owens for Mulooly (BS 26-27), M Kavanagh for P Brogan (28 inj), M Fallon for Murphy (56), T Lavin for McGinley (62).

Ref – O Kelly (St Faithleach’s)