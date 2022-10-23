Last-gasp Lavin the hero as Roscommon SFC title goes to Strokestown for first time in 20 years

Strokestown players and management celebrate with the Fahey Cup after their side's victory over Boyle in the Roscommon County Senior Club Football Championship final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Injury-time substitute Tony Lavin was the hero for Strokestown as his point – with the last kick of the game – secured their Roscommon SFC title since 2002.

Lavin’s point finally settled a game that hung in the balance all afternoon and came at the end of a frenetic period of injury time.

Boyle had led as late as the 58th minute after Donie Smith punished a sloppy piece of play in the Strokestown defence but most of the afternoon's drama was squeezed into the final few minutes of action.

First Diarmuid McGann put Strokestown in front with a free on 61 minutes before Smith looked to have sent the game to extra time with a booming free from almost 50m out.

However, there was time for one last twist as McGann won a vital ball and found Lavin, who kept his cool to edge his side in front. Seconds later, referee Oliver Kelly blew for full time. It meant there was to be no fairytale for Boyle who were contesting a final for the first time since 1927.

The game struggled for any discernible pattern in the first half which was almost 40 minutes in duration after two serious injuries in quick succession forced lengthy delays. First Cian McKeon crumbled with what looked to be a leg injury in what was a major blow to Boyle. But before the medics could carry him off for treatment, Paddy Brogan was also forced from the field.

Initially it looked like Boyle would flourish in the nine minutes of added time as they opened up a two point gap and came closest to grabbing a goal. A brilliant Enda Smith pass found Daire Cregg but he pulled his shot just wide from a difficult angle.

However, Strokestown rediscovered their composure and goalkeeper Niall Curley clipped over a difficult free before McGann levelled things with his second free of the half to see the sides go in tired at 0-6 each.

The sides traded blows in the second half, and although scores were hard to come by, the tension ramped up down the home stretch. However, Lavin found his range and Strokestown were champions for the 11th time. They move on to face either the Galway or Mayo champions on November 12.

Scorere –

Strokestown – D McGann 0-4 (4f), Colin Compton 0-2, C Lavin, T Lavin, N Curley (1f), K Murphy, C Regan 0-1 each.

Boyle – D Smith 0-5 (2f), D Cregg 0-2, E Smith, C Goldrick (1f), C Feely (45) 0-1 each

Teams:

Boyle: R Kearney; L Glennon, C Flanagan, D Casey; T McKenna, S Purcell, D East; R Hanmore, E Smith; K Cox, E McGrath, C Feely; D Cregg, D Smith, C McKeon

Subs: E Kerins for Purcell (BS 5-10), C Goldrick for McKeon (20 inj), E Kerins for Hanmore (44), J Moran for Flanagan (58)

Strokestown: N Curley; T Gibbons, S Mullooly, D Neary; K Murphy, C Neary, C Regan; D Butler, Cathal Compton; C Brogan, P Brogan, C Lavin; S McGinley, Colin Compton, D McGann

Subs: D Owens for Mulooly (BS 26-27), M Kavanagh for P Brogan (28 inj), M Fallon for Murphy (56), T Lavin for McGinley (62), M O’Connor for Feely (63)

Ref: O Kelly (St Faithleach’s)