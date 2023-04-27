Last-gasp Kaelem Bryan point seals Offaly quarter-final place in Leinster MFC

Leinster MFC Group 1 Round 3: Offaly 1-11 Longford 1-10

Offaly beat Longford to reach the Leinster MFC quarter-finals at O'Connor Park in Tullamore — © SPORTSFILE

A late-winning point from Kaelem Bryan secured Offaly victory and a quarter-final place in Tullamore this evening.

The Faithful County withstood Longford’s superb late rally which came after Offaly found themselves 1-10 to 0-7 ahead on 43 minutes.

A deflected own goal by Patrick Kenna brought them right back into it and Kevin Baskett equalised in the 54th minute and the odds-favoured Longford seemed in trouble when Cillian Bourke was sent off for a second yellow card minutes later.

Instead Longford ran out of steam and Offaly were able to steady the ship for their second win in the closing minutes.

Offaly were the better team in the first half but found it hard to make it count on the scoreboard as Longford put it up to them.

Impressive Longford midfielder, Shane Donohoe got three fine points while Robert Carney, Kaelem Bryan and Cillian Foran all missed good goal chances for Offaly – Bryan got a point while Foran rattled the crossbar.

The sides were level on three occasions but Offaly finished the half with a flourish. Bryan and Fionn Carney got points while Fionn's twin, Robert rounded off a super move with a fine goal for a 1-7 to 0-2 half time lead.

SCORERS – Offaly:F Carney (3f) and K Bryan 0-4 each, R Carney 1-0, M Mulrooney, B Carroll and C Bracken 0-1 each. Longford:K Baskett 0-4 (2f), S Donoghue 0-3, D Carey, P Molahan (f) and L Donnelly 0-1 each. (Goal was an own score by P Kenna)

OFFALY – D Keoghan; N Flannery, P Kenna, H Goulding; R Grehan, C McKeon, C Egan; C Bourke, M Mulrooney; B Carroll, C Bracken, F Carney; K Bryan, R Carney, C Foran. Subs – Subs – A Molloy for Grehan (51m), D Bates for Foran (51m), C Kelly for Mulrooney (56m), E McLoughlin for Robert Carney (61m).

LONGFORD – D Egan; R Keogh, P Clancy, D Lee; K Baskett, A Nugent, J Fitzpatrick; S Donoghue, S Egan; J Dorr, D Carey, M Cooney; P Mollahan, D Donnelly, J Hagan. Subs - C Flynn for Fitzpatrick (HT), L Donnelly for Donnelly (HT), C Doherty for Cooney (37m), T Killian for Clancy (37m), P Eivers for Hagan (50m).

REF – E Kelly (Westmeath).