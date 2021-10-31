Last-gasp drama in Offaly decider as Niall McNamee goal saves 14-man Rhode and forces replay with Tullamore

Niall Darby of Rhode celebrates his side's late equaliser scored by team-mate Niall McNamee during the Offaly County Senior Club Football Championship Final match against Tullamore at Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Niall McNamee produced another moment of magic with just seconds remaining to deny Tullamore as Rhode earned another bite at the cherry in a dramatic Offaly SFC final this afternoon.

The defending champions had everything against them heading into the final quarter with a five-point deficit and just 14 men after the earlier dismissal of veteran midfielder Alan McNamee, but they rallied in typical style to force a replay.

Malachy McNulty's side looked dead and buried before Niall McNamee came to life in the closing minutes with a superb point from play before his dramatic goal snatched a draw with the last kick of the game at a rain-soaked Bord na Móna O'Connor Park.

Niall McNamee of Rhode in action against John Furlong of Tullamore. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Niall McNamee of Rhode in action against John Furlong of Tullamore. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Niall McNamee had Rhode on the mark with a long free early on, but Tullamore provided a devastating response at the other end with Aaron Leavy firing to the net in the fourth minute after a rampaging run forward.

Scores were at a premium in demanding conditions with Aaron Kellaghan sending over a beauty at the other end before Harry Plunkett and Darren Garry swapped points to leave Tullamore one up at the first water break, 1-1 to 0-3.

There was a dust-up early in the second quarter which resulted in Niall Darby and Luke Plunkett receiving yellow cards, but further drama was to come in the 24th minute when Alan McNamee was shown a straight red card.

McNamee looked to catch Diarmuid Egan in the head with a shoulder and was given his marching orders by referee Marius Stones before Kellaghan mustered up a good response for Rhode with a neat point to draw level, 1-1 to 0-4.

Tullamore grabbed the impetus until the break, though, with three points in succession as Harry Plunkett, his older brother Luke, and Michael Brazil fired over a point apiece to have the game in their control at half-time, 1-4 to 0-4.

With Declan Hogan keeping close tabs on Niall McNamee, Rhode lacked a spark up front and could only manage one point in the third quarter with a free from McNamee their sole input on the scoreboard.

Tullamore fired over three points during that time as Brazil, half-time substitute Nigel Bracken and U-20 star John Furlong sent over scores to leave them with a five-point lead as the final quarter approached, 1-7 to 0-5.

Anton Sullivan didn't have a good day in front of the posts, but his 49th-minute point helped to narrow the gap before a brace of scores from McNamee, a free and a majestic score from play, left just two in it.

Brazil sent over a brilliant score from play to keep a goal between them as Tullamore held firm at the back until McNamee came good at the death as he pounced on a long free from Anton Sullivan before somehow finding the net from a tight angle.

Scorers –

Tullamore – A Leavy 1-0, M Brazil 0-3, H Plunkett 0-2, L Plunkett, N Bracken, J Furlong 0-1 each.

Rhode – N McNamee 1-4 (3f), A Kellaghan 0-2, A Sullivan, D Garry 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

TULLAMORE: C White; D Hogan, P McConway, C Burns; K O'Brien, J Moloney, O Keenan Martin; M Brazil, A Leavy; H Plunkett, D Egan, Ciarán Egan; L Egan, L Plunkett, J Furlong.

Subs: N Bracken for Egan (half-time), S Dooley for L Plunkett (38)

RHODE – K Garry; J McPadden, C McNamee, K Murphy; B Darby, D Kavanagh, N Darby; A McNamee, P Sullivan; A Sullivan, R McNamee, C Heavey; D Garry, A Kellaghan, N McNamee.

Subs: G McNamee for P Sullivan (39), G O'Connell for Heavey (45), S Sullivan for Kellaghan (52)

REF – M Stones (Clara)